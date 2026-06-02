Nicolas Jackson is prepared to fight for his place at Chelsea and force his way into Xabi Alonso’s plans if he is given a genuine opportunity to compete for a starting role, as TEAMtalk sources confirm Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Senegal international faces a pivotal summer after spending last season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he enjoyed a productive campaign despite largely operating as Harry Kane’s deputy.

Jackson managed 11 goals across all competitions and impressed Bayern’s coaching staff despite starting only 15 matches during his spell in Germany.

TEAMtalk understands Bayern were pleased with the 24-year-old’s contribution and viewed his loan as a success.

Sources indicate the Bundesliga champions’ decision not to trigger a permanent move was driven more by Chelsea’s valuation and their option to buy standing at a lofty €65million (£56.2m / $75,7m), rather than any concerns regarding Jackson’s performances.

Indeed, Bayern have not completely ruled out revisiting a deal later in the window should Chelsea’s demands become – in their eyes – more realistic.

However, Jackson’s priority is clear. The striker wants regular first-team football and is reluctant to commit to a situation where opportunities remain limited, and that stance has alerted a number of clubs.

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Newcastle in the mix to sign Chelsea star

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle have shown genuine interest in former Villarreal forward Jackson as they continue assessing attacking options ahead of next season.

The Magpies appreciate Jackson’s pace, movement and ability to play across the front line, and have been monitoring his situation closely.

For much of the summer, Chelsea had expected Jackson to move on. The club’s recruitment plans and squad restructuring pointed towards a departure, particularly with significant changes taking place under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

However, sources have now indicated the situation is not quite as straightforward.

Alonso is increasingly involved in shaping the composition of Chelsea’s squad and will have a significant say on which players remain at Stamford Bridge.

Whether the Spaniard views Jackson as part of his long-term plans remains to be seen, but TEAMtalk understands the player himself would welcome the opportunity to prove his worth.

Jackson believes he deserves a fair chance to compete for a starting role and is open to staying if Alonso is prepared to offer him a realistic pathway into the first team.

Those close to the player insist he has not given up on succeeding at Chelsea and would relish the challenge of re-establishing himself in West London.

Chelsea are yet to make a final decision on Jackson’s future, with Alonso expected to continue assessing his attacking options before any definitive calls are made.

For now, Newcastle remain interested, Bayern continue to keep a watching brief and Chelsea are weighing up their next move.

But TEAMtalk understands that if Alonso signals there is a genuine opportunity available, Jackson is ready to stay and fight for his place rather than seek an immediate exit.

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