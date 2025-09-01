Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea exit is back on but a potential replacement won't be joining

The world-record exit of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea has been revived, but the agent of a potential replacement striker has confirmed his client is going nowhere.

The Jackson saga has moved quickly, but there has been a lot to keep up with. After Joao Pedro and Liam Delap were signed at Chelsea, he was free to join Bayern Munich on loan.

That should have been a €15million (£12.96m) loan with an obligation to buy for £56million. However, when Delap was injured against Fulham, the Blues called Jackson back.

But he was desperate to complete the move to Bayern, and according to Fabrizio Romano, he has now done that, with the deal collapsing and then being revived after Marc Guiu was recalled from his loan at Sunderland as cover.

The insider posted an image which said ‘here we go again,’ confirming the Jackson deal. He also stated that Bayern will pay €16.5million (£14.2m) for the loan now, a higher fee than they would have done previously.

That is a world-record loan fee, and after the year, Jackson will sign a five-year deal with Bayern.

Chelsea insider Si Phillips had previously reported that the club would need to sell Jackson before bringing in another striker, and had approached the agent of £60million-rated Wolves man Jorgen Strand Larsen.

But Norwegian outlet VG reports that his agent, Tore Pedersen, has confirmed to the outlet that Strand Larsen will be staying at Wolves.

Strand Larsen reversal unlikely

Strand Larsen was also a big target for Newcastle, who are on the verge of signing their second striker of the summer, with Yoane Wissa to follow Nick Woltemade through the door.

There was a chance that they also made another attempt for Strand Larsen, but Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope doesn’t see much chance of the position changing for Strand Larsen’s future.

Hope posted on X: ‘Wolves were consistent in message he would not be sold & rejected two offers from NUFC. Larsen wanted the move.

‘One to revisit? I’d be surprised. The window for these deals to happen is often fleeting, which is why we see some players take the action they do.’

Chelsea round-up: Maresca talks with Lopez revealed

TEAMtalk recently reported that Chelsea were trying to get Barcelona man Fermin Lopez on side prior to approaching the Spanish club.

Ben Jacobs has reiterated that by stating Blues boss Enzo Maresca held direct talks with Lopez.

Meanwhile, Fulham are believed to have revived their pursuit of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling.

In a similar vein, TEAMtalk is aware that Blues man Tyrique George is advancing on a move to the Cottagers.

What is Jackson’s level?