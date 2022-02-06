Chelsea target Niklas Sule has already chosen his next club, according to his representative – who has cast serious doubt on the chances of it being Newcastle United.

Niklas Sule is out of contract with Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The Bundesliga champions have already confirmed he has no intention of extending his stay. Therefore, he will be on the lookout for a new club after five seasons in Bavaria.

A number of suitors have been linked with the centre-back. For example, Newcastle have been tipped to make an effort to attract him.

The Magpies made five signings in their first transfer window with their Saudi owners. Three of those came in defence, where they are still aiming to improve in the long-term.

How they finish the season will be crucial in whether they can attract top targets in the summer. And in cases like Sule’s, they are competing with high-calibre transfer rivals.

For example, Champions League holders Chelsea have been linked with the Germany international. The Blues risk losing his compatriot Antonio Rudiger, plus Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, when their contracts expire at the same time.

Replenishing their rearguard will be pivotal for Chelsea in the summer, therefore. Sule is someone who can help them in that task.

But they have either lost the battle already or won it without being able to say so just yet. According to agent Volker Struth, Sule has chosen his next club and is unlikely to change his mind.

Struth told Sport1: “The new club has already been decided.

“Niklas recently made a decision and I would be surprised if he changes it again.”

Asked to confirm the update, Struth replied: “Yes, that’s for sure.”

Niklas Sule unlikely to pick Newcastle

But the advisor was not able to name the club Sule should be joining. One thing he did confess, though, was that it is unlikely to be Newcastle.

Aware that they are not yet in a position to meet major sporting targets but have plenty of financial incentives on offer, Struth reminded what is motivating his client.

He said: “I think I would have a problem if we were to announce in a few days that the player would move to Newcastle and I’m sitting here explaining that the money isn’t the priority.”

Wherever he ends up instead, it is time for a new challenge for the 26-year-old.

Elaborating on why he is leaving Bayern, Struth said: “We never negotiated. There was only a verbal approach.

“We met, spoke about it and I signalled at the time that the player was considering whether he wants to extend his contract. It wasn’t about the money at all.

“A conversation was planned in January. Niklas spent Christmas with his family, called me between at the time and said: ‘I don’t want that anymore. I don’t want this appointment to take place.’

“It has nothing to do with money at all. I spoke to Hasan Salihamidžić about a possible renewal, that was in late autumn last year — six or seven months before the end of his contract. By then Sule had already decided and told me: ‘I want to do something different’.”

