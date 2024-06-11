Chelsea will have their eyes on several players at the Euros

With Euro 2024 fast approaching, TEAMtalk takes an in-depth look at the players Chelsea will be keeping an eye on throughout the tournament.

Chelsea have been among the biggest and most prolific spenders in the transfer market in recent years. And with a new manager to equip with the right players to implement his preferred style and system, the Blues are likely to be active buyers once again this summer.

The Stamford Bridge club have already been linked with several potential star additions, many of whom will be on show at the European Championship in Germany this month.

Here are nine Chelsea targets to keep an eye on at Euro 2024.

Marc Guehi

The absences of Harry Maguire and Jarrad Branthwaite from Gareth Southgate’s final 23-man England squad for Euro 2024 mean Marc Guehi is set for a key role for the Three Lions in Germany.

And the Crystal Palace centre-back’s elevation on the international stage is well deserved. Guehi has been outstanding for the Eagles this past season, shining particularly brightly over the second half of the campaign following Oliver Glasner’s arrival as manager.

The 23-year-old ticks all the boxes when it comes to the skills required of a modern central defender: he’s comfortable on the ball, physically imposing, athletically gifted and possesses the leadership to command the backline.

After beginning his career with Chelsea, he could soon be set for a return to Stamford Bridge. As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, Guehi is ready for a new challenge and the Blues are among his keenest suitors.

Giorgi Mamardashvili

With Robert Sanchez yet to fully convince since his arrival from Brighton last year and with Kepa Arrizabalaga unlikely to figure highly in Enzo Maresca’s plans after a less-than-impressive spell on loan with Real Madrid, Chelsea could be in the market for a goalkeeping upgrade this summer.

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk revealed that the new Blues boss has instructed the club’s higher-ups to make Sanchez available for sale as he seeks to reshape the Stamford Bridge side ahead of the 2024-25 season.

And Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is a player Chelsea have been tracking ahead of a potential move. The 6ft 6ins shot-stopper joined Valencia in 2021 and has been hugely impressive for Los Che, voted the fans’ Player of the Year for 2023 and breaking a club record for consecutive starts in La Liga.

Amadou Onana

One of few Everton players to come out of the last couple of seasons with any kind of credit for his performances, Amadou Onana has stood out at Goodison Park since a £33 million move from Lille in 2022.

The box-to-box Belgian midfielder has displayed a sound reading of the game in the middle of the park, the physicality to break up play and the technical quality to launch attacks from deep and surge through the middle third.

Under pressure to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, the Toffees could be forced to sell a star or two this summer. And there would be no shortage of interest should Onana become available. As exclusively reported by TEAMtalk, all of the English top flight’s ‘Big Six’ club are keen on the 22-year-old.

READ MORE 👉 The key contract details of every Chelsea first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has reportedly turned down Juventus’ latest contract over, meaning the French midfielder is likely to leave Turin this summer as a free agent.

TEAMtalk reported last month that Manchester United are interested in snapping up the experienced former Paris Saint-Germain star, but Chelsea are prepared to rival the Red Devils’ pursuit of the 29-year-old.

Rabiot is one of the more experienced members of a star-studded France squad at Euro 2024. A string of impressive performances in Germany would not only raise further interest in the out-of-contract Frenchman but also strengthen the player’s hand when it comes to negotiating the package of personal terms he will command ahead of a free transfer.

Aaron Ramsdale

Another goalkeeper on Chelsea’s shortlist of potential Sanchez replacements is Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale. The former Sheffield United man, who was a £30 million signing for the Gunners just three years ago, lost his starting place to David Raya at the Emirates in 2023-24.

Ramsdale started just six Premier League games for Mikel Arteta’s side this past season, but his lack of action didn’t prevent Southgate from including him in England’s squad for the European Championship.

He will be a back-up in Germany, too, acting as the likely next man up if first-choice keeper Jordan Pickford is ruled out at any point. A move to Chelsea could help Ramsdale threaten to unseat Pickford as the No.1 option for England in the near future. As TEAMtalk exclusively reported back in March, the Blues were leading a group of five clubs targeting the 26-year-old.

Benjamin Sesko

Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko might be the most in-form player at Euro 2024. The RB Leipzig star scored 14 goals in his maiden Bundesliga season following a €24 million move from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer, an impressive return highlighted by a run of seven goals in his last seven games of the campaign.

The powerful 21-year-old goalscorer was also set to be one of the most-wanted young players on show in Germany, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all linked with a move for the £55 million-rated hotshot.

TEAMtalk reported last week that the Blues were readying an opening offer for Sesko, preparing to fend off Arsenal’s serious interest in the 6ft 5ins star.

But any potential Premier League move for the talented young forward will have to wait. Sesko has signed a new contract with RB Leipzig ahead of the Euros, committing his immediate future to the Bundesliga side.

🚨 SESKO STICKS WITH LEIPZIG 🚨 Benjamin Sesko has decided to REJECT a Premier League move this summer and sign a new deal with RB Leipzig, TEAMtalk can confirm! The striker was targeted by Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea – has he made the right decision? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OVXsJS8UrC — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) June 11, 2024

Antonio Silva

The loss of centre-back Thiago Silva, who joined Fluminense in his native Brazil after four seasons at Stamford Bridge, leaves a gaping hole at the heart of the Chelsea backline.

And the Blues are looking to a namesake of the 39-year-old Brazilian to remedy the departure of their veteran leader. As TEAMtalk revealed back in February, Chelsea are rivalling Arsenal and Real Madrid’s pursuit of Benfica star Antonio Silva.

At the tender age of 20, Silva has already accumulated almost 100 first-team appearances for the Lisbon club, standing out for his powerful aerial presence, clean passing play from the back and a calmness and command of the backline that belies his years.

The €100 million-rated youngster’s rise to stardom will reach new heights if he can impress with Portugal at the Euros.

Ivan Toney

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has made no secret of his desire for a fresh challenge this summer. And despite his indifferent form since returning from a lengthy ban for contravening gambling rules, with just four goals in 16 Premier League games in the 2023-24 season, TEAMtalk has confirmed that Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle have all been interested in the 28-year-old.

Toney, who has one senior international goal to his name from three caps, is set to be a back-up to Harry Kane for England at Euro 2024, with the former Newcastle and Peterborough centre-forward’s prowess from the penalty spot a potentially crucial asset for the Three Lions come the knockout rounds.

Entering the final year of his Brentford contract, Toney is reportedly available this summer for around £40 million.

Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao’s dynamic winger Nico Williams has all the tools to be one of the breakout stars of this summer’s Euros.

The 21-year-old is blessed with lightning pace, thrilling skill and close control and the ability to threaten opposition defences as both a scorer and a creator.

The 14-cap Spain international – who can play on either flank but is most comfortable on the left, from where he can cut inside on to his stronger right foot – scored eight goals and provided 17 assists for Athletic in 2023-24, earning interest from Barcelona, Tottenham and Liverpool.

And as TEAMtalk exclusively reported in March, Chelsea have made Williams a priority transfer target for this summer.