‘No chance’ – Fascinating Chelsea transfer cut down as Pochettino collects new selection dilemma

Inter Milan’s sporting director has emphatically put the kibosh on a rumoured Chelsea transfer in January, with Mauricio Pochettino now facing a selection headache.

The Blues have shown signs of life after winning three on the spin following a desperate start to the season. Chelsea dumped Brighton out of the EFL Cup a fortnight ago before earning back-to-back league wins against Fulham and Burnley.

Chelsea strikers have scored in all three of those contests, with Jackson netting against Brighton and Burnley, while Broja found the mark at Fulham.

Pochettino generally deploys a lone striker, though with both frontmen aged just 22, regular game-time to help accelerate their development is vital.

The idea of loaning Broja out in January had done the rounds in the Italian media of late.

Such a move would appear to leave Pochettino light on options at centre-forward, though summer recruit Christopher Nkunku is honing in on a return to fitness following knee surgery.

The Frenchman recently posted a video to Instagram in which he went through strength and conditioning exercises.

Inter Milan had emerged as a potential landing spot for Broja if making way mid-season.

The Serie A heavyweights have Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram leading their line, though reliable depth beyond that pair is lacking. What’s important to note in Inter’s case is the club always play with two up top in their customary 3-5-2 formation.

Alexis Sanchez was brought back on board over the summer, but now aged 34, the Chilean has seen better days. Marko Arnautovic also arrived from Bologna, though has been sidelined by a thigh problem. As such, the Broja links surfaced in the Italian media.

But when addressing the speculation when speaking to members of the Albanian press at an Albanian FA ceremony, Inter chief, Piero Ausilio, has flatly ruled out a January swoop.

Broja to Inter? “No chance”

“No, I’m sorry, but it’s not true, because we are happy with the attackers we have,” said Ausilio (via FCInterNews)

“I know Broja and I know that he is recovering from a serious injury and that he has also scored a goal.

“I hope for you [Albania national team] that starting from Thursday it will be important for the national team.

“But at Inter there is no chance.”

With Broja’s route to the San Siro closed off, Pochettino must now wrestle with how to manage two strikers vying for one spot.

The lack of European football also denies Pochettino the chance to play the lesser-fancied option in any such competition.

READ MORE: Eden Hazard decision confirmed, as former Chelsea icon shares special message to explain retirement