Noah Sadiki is rapidly emerging as one of the most sought-after young midfielders in the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window, and TEAMtalk understands Chelsea are primed to rival Manchester United for his signature.

The 21-year-old DR Congo international, who joined Sunderland from Union SG for a bargain £15 million (€17.5m, $21m) last summer, has delivered an impressive maiden campaign in English football’s top flight.

Sadiki has made 28 Premier League appearances for Sunderland so far, establishing himself as a key figure in Regis Le Bris’ side.

Known for his tenacity, tactical awareness and ability to break up play, Sadiki has earned the nickname “Pitbull” among scouts.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with several top clubs monitoring the Brussels-born talent closely.

Sunderland, however, remain resolute, viewing him as one of their crown jewels and showing no intention of selling in 2026, regardless of the offers that may arrive.

Despite that, Chelsea are the most active suitors at present. We can reveal fresh talks were held last week between Chelsea’s hierarchy and Sadiki’s representatives, as the Blues explore a potential summer move for Sadiki, reportedly now valued in the region of £45 million (€52m, $61m).

He is seen as a possible reinforcement or even a replacement should they offload players such as Romeo Lavia, which they are open to.

Man Utd have long shown interest, with discussions dating back to before his arrival at Sunderland. Old Trafford sources consider him a potentially more cost-effective alternative to expensive midfield targets, and there have even been suggestions of a swap deal in discussions.

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Chelsea, Man Utd face battle to sign Sunderland ‘Pitbull’

Arsenal have also joined the race for Sadiki, impressed by his physicality and scouting him as a potential midfield solution.

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton complete a strong Premier League contingent keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Tottenham’s long-term admiration could intensify should they survive relegation, while Everton maintain a longstanding interest and could emerge as a tempting landing spot if they seal European qualification.

Although Sunderland are standing firm, a substantial bid – which would need to reach £60million – could test their resolve.

A £60million exit would be record-breaking as it would be Sunderland’s biggest sale in their history.

For now, Sadiki remains focused on his development on Wearside, but the summer promises to be a pivotal period for one of the division’s breakout stars.

Sunderland sources have told us that they intend to build on this season’s success and hope to keep hold of key stars, with new contacts potentially on the horizon.

The situation is similar for key midfielder Enzo le Fee, who, as we revealed earlier today, is firmly on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer window.

The Black Cats are willing to offer lucrative new deals to the likes of Sadiki and Le Fee, but it will be interesting to see whether either player is tempted by the opportunity to switch to a top Premier League side.

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