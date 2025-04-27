Chelsea are pushing to agree a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens ahead of the summer transfer window, and are making progress amid talks with his entourage.

Enzo Maresca has made strengthening in wide areas a priority as he wants more competition for the likes of Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and youngster Tyrique George.

Chelsea’s need for a new left-winger has been increased by Mykhaylo Mudryk’s ban after he failed a drugs test, and is currently awaiting the result of his B sample.. The Blues are also yet to decide whether to sign Manchester United loanee Sancho permanently, and could pay a £5m fee to back out of a £25m obligation to buy clause.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea have initiated contact with talented Dortmund winger Gittens and are willing to offer him a bumper pay-day to switch to Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea are showing concrete interest in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens!” Plettenberg posted on X.

“Talks between #CFC and his management are taking place behind the scenes, as per @berger_pj”

“Chelsea are prepared to raise his salary from €3m at BVB to €6–7m. The Blues believe a talented English player should be playing in his home country. #BVB would be open to a sale for the right offer – well below €100m, with €50–60m (£43m-51.5m) considered negotiable.

Dortmund winger is ‘the one’ for Chelsea

Gittens, 20, is considered one of the most exciting youngsters in the Bundesliga and is currently enjoying his best season to date, notching 12 goals and five assists in all competitions.

The England under-21s international has been particularly impressive in the Champions League, having scored four goals in eight appearances in the competition.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are pushing for Champions League qualification and currently sit fifth in the Premier League table. Gittens’ UCL form is no doubt a reason why the Blues are looking at signing him.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has also reported on Chelsea’s interest in Gittens, reporting on April 26th that he is ‘the one’ for them this summer.

“There have been conversations. Gittens wants to come back to the Premier League – he’s ready now. So it’s a real possibility,” Bailey told TBR Football.

“There have been talks about him recently, and it’s been progressing in recent weeks. He could very well be the one.”

With talks with Gittens’ entourage underway and a big wage offer on the table from Chelsea, the question is whether they will match Dortmund‘s price tag of around €60m for the English youngster.

From Reading to Dortmund: Gittens’ football journey so far

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Born in 2004, Gittens was honed mainly in the Reading academy (with a brief stint at Chelsea) before moving to Manchester City at under-14 level.

➡️ Gittens spent two years with City before moving to Germany to join the Borussia Dortmund academy.

➡️ In the 2021-22 season, Gittens scored six goals in four games in the UEFA Youth League for Dortmund’s U18s.

➡️ He earned his Bundesliga debut for the senior team in April 2022, coming on as a sub against Wolfsburg.

➡️ In July 2022, he helped England win the UEFA European Under-19 Championship as a starter in the final.

➡️ He scored his first Bundesliga goal in August 2022, four days after turning 18.

➡️ In February 2023, he came on as a sub against Chelsea to make his Champions League debut.

➡️ Gittens was called up by England’s U21s for the first time in September 2023.

➡️ He scored his first Champions League goal – and got an assist in the same game – against AC Milan in November 2023.

➡️ He featured as a late sub in the Champions League final in June 2024 as Dortmund lost to Real Madrid.

➡️ Gittens scored braces on his first Bundesliga and Champions League appearances of the new season in August and September 2024 respectively.

➡️ He reached 10 goals for the season, for the first time in his career, by January 2025 – by which point he already had five assists for the season to his name too.

