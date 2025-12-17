Thiago Silva has been offered to Chelsea and more Premier League clubs

Chelsea legend Thiago Silva is heading back to Europe and is open to a return to the Premier League, as sources confirm a shock return to Stamford Bridge is a possibility.

The 41-year-old has just left his hometown club Fluminense for the third time in his career, and is on the hunt for a new challenge back in European football.

Instead of hanging up his boots, Silva has his sights set on a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad, we have been informed.

He has not featured for the national side since retiring from international football in 2022, but Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti is understood to be open to his return.

With that in mind, Silva is now looking to return to Europe, ideally in England.

Despite Silva’s return to Fluminense in 2024, his family remained in London as his sons, Isago and Iago, are part of Chelsea’s academy.

Now we can reveal that Silva’s camp, along with a number of high-ranking intermediaries, are already making calls across Europe.

Four London clubs in the mix to sign Thiago Silva

Sources confirm that Silva’s ideal scenario would be a return to London.

As it stands there are no offers on the table for Silva, but talks are taking place with intermediaries.

We can confirm that former club Chelsea have been made aware of Silva’s availability, as have most of the London clubs including Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham.

Whilst a London club would be the preferred destination, he is keeping his options open and they have reached out to other Premier League as well as teams in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Despite being 41, Silva has barely missed a minute of action playing over 30 games for Fluminense and is ready to play, which is one reason he is attracting some interest ahead of a potential move in January.

Silva is willing to join on a short-term deal with options for the future, but he has made it clear he wants to play straightaway.

The promise of consistent minutes could be a key factor in who wins the race for the experienced defender’s signature.

His performances for Fluminense prove that he still has what it takes to contribute at a high level.

