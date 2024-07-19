Chelsea have the chance to sign PSG duo Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos

Chelsea have already spent £66m on transfers this summer but Enzo Maresca is still keen to bring in a new prolific striker before the window slams shut.

The former Leicester boss isn’t fully convinced that Nicolas Jackson can fire the Blues back to the top of the Premier League and wants more competition for him.

Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen is one striker who’s been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for several months.

However, the Nigerian international’s sky-high valuation has made it impossible for Chelsea to sign him this summer.

Reports from Italy suggest that Paris Saint-Germain have ‘agreed personal terms’ with Osimhen and everything points towards him joining the French giants.

PSG are yet to agree on a fee with Napoli and they aren’t willing to match his release clause of roughly £110m, but it’s claimed they could offer £85m and one unnamed player in exchange for him.

As a result of their move for Osimhen, Chelsea have reportedly been ‘offered’ the chance to sign two PSG forwards as Luis Enrique looks to free up room in the squad.

Chelsea ‘offered’ PSG duo

According to HITC, PSG have reached out to Chelsea to offer them the chance to sign Randal Kolo Muani or Goncalo Ramos this summer.

The Ligue 1 side ‘would be willing’ to part ways with at least one of the strike duo if they are successful in signing Osimhen, as is now expected.

Chelsea are yet to respond to the offer but as mentioned, they are in the market for a new front man and both players are highly rated.

Muani, 25, joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt on an £80m deal last summer but has so far failed to live up to his huge price tag at the Parc des Princes.

He’s scored just nine goals in 40 appearances for the French club, a far cry away from the 26 in 50 matches he notched for Frankfurt.

As for Ramos, he was considered one of the best young strikers in the world during his time with Benfica, where he scored 41 goals in 106 matches.

Manchester United were heavily linked with Ramos but ultimately, he joined PSG permanently for £67.4m in January after a six-month loan, which had an obligation to buy clause inserted into the deal.

The 23-year-old has performed slightly better than Muani in terms of numbers, scoring 14 times in 40 games for PSG.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea show a concrete interest in either player as their hunt for a new striker continues.

