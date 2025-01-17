Renato Veiga is the subject of a new offer at Chelsea

Chelsea have received an offer from Borussia Dortmund for Renato Veiga, while talk of an exciting potential swap deal with Borussia Dortmund ace Karim Adeyemi has drawn a response.

Veiga only joined Chelsea last summer, as the Blues paid FC Basel £12million (€14.2m / $14.6m) to sign him on a seven-year contract. However, the defender – who can play at left-back or as a centre-half – has only made seven Premier League appearances so far as he is essentially part of Enzo Maresca’s backup team.

Speculation has been ramping up in recent weeks that the 21-year-old could secure an early exit from Stamford Bridge. Indeed, German giants Dortmund have emerged as the side most likely to snap him up.

According to Sky Germany, Dortmund have ‘submitted an official offer’ to sign Veiga this month.

The bid is centred around an initial loan which includes the option for Dortmund to buy in the summer, should Veiga impress during a six-month spell in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund are ready to pay a loan fee for the three-time Portugal international as well as cover his full wages, which are thought to be around £25,000 a week.

Chelsea are currently ‘evaluating’ Dortmund’s offer, with negotiations between the two clubs ‘ongoing’.

It emerged on Sunday that Veiga has reached a ‘total agreement’ with BVB on personal terms. And on Monday it was revealed that Dortmund have promised Veiga he will get to play in his favoured position of centre-back more regularly, which is why he is open to the transfer.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has stated that Chelsea would ideally like to pick up £20m (€23.7m / $24.4m) when selling Veiga as they try to make a profit.

Karim Adeyemi tracked but not a priority target – journalist

With Chelsea long-term admirers of Dortmund’s Adeyemi, there has been speculation in Germany that a swap deal – or player-plus-cash deal – involving Veiga could be agreed.

The Telegraph reporter Matt Law has cooled such rumours by stating that Chelsea ‘are not negotiating’ for Adeyemi for this month or the summer.

Adeyemi is on Chelsea’s list and they could make a loan bid in case ‘nothing else comes off’. However, the German is not a priority target for Maresca as things stand.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a versatile new forward as they want to immediately replace Christopher Nkunku if he leaves for Bayern Munich.

The Blues have given Nkunku a £65m (€76.9m / $79.3m) price tag and have also held talks with Bayern over a possible move for Mathys Tel.

Chelsea transfers: Marc Guehi talks; double exit

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to strengthen their defensive options and are in active talks with Crystal Palace to re-sign Marc Guehi, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Chelsea have already recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his Palace loan and they will now try to reunite him with Guehi in West London.

Palace are trying to extend Guehi’s contract beyond June 2026, but the player knows he has put himself in a good position for a transfer either this month or in the summer.

Maresca is looking to overhaul his backline and has decided to let Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi speak with interested clubs.

Maresca does not think Tosin fits his system even though the 27-year-old only joined Chelsea last summer.

Tosin has been shortlisted by Brighton & Hove Albion and other Premier League clubs, while Disasi is being monitored by teams in Italy and Germany.

