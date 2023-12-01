Chelsea on alert as Bundesliga star publicly names them his favourite Prem club; reveals Blues hero he ‘looks up to’

Chelsea have been given a great opportunity to sign VfB Stuttgart star Dan-Axel Zagadou, as the defender has named them his favourite Premier League club and also sung the praises of one of their modern icons.

Zagadou came through the Paris Saint-Germain academy and eventually made his way into their B team. However, the centre-back did not manage to pick up any senior PSG appearances and this saw him leave for Borussia Dortmund in July 2017.

Dortmund managed to snare Zagadou on a free transfer. But due to strong competition for places and many injuries, he only played 92 games for Dortmund in five years. In that time, the German side won a German cup and German super cup.

The former France U21 international left Dortmund in July last year as they opted against renewing his contract. It took Zagadou several months to find a new club, but he eventually landed at Stuttgart in September 2022.

Zagadou was limited to 20 appearances in all competitions last season due to more injury problems, though he appears to have turned a corner this campaign. He has featured in every single one of their 14 games so far, with his only goal coming in the 5-0 Bundesliga thrashing of VfL Bochum on the opening day.

The 24-year-old has helped Stuttgart go third in the table, behind only Bayern Munich and leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Stuttgart are even ahead of Zagadou’s former club Dortmund, as well as RB Leipzig.

Zagadou has now made an interesting claim during an interview with German source Bild. When asked if he supports one team in particular, he namechecked Chelsea and also revealed his love for Blues legend Didier Drogba.

“I’m a professional now, so I don’t have a favourite club anymore,” he said.

Stuttgart man ‘looks up to’ Didier Drogba

“When I was little, I was a big fan of Paris Saint-Germain. And I always liked Chelsea FC because of Didier Drogba.

“Because of my Ivorian roots, Drogba is a great role model for me that I look up to. My father is also a huge fan of his. In Ivory Coast he is a national hero.”

It seems that Zagadou would jump at the chance to join Chelsea if they were to reach an agreement with Stuttgart.

Although, Chelsea will want assurances over his fitness before completing any potential transfer, given his injury problems.

Unfortunately for the Bundesliga man, it does not look like Chelsea will be submitting a bid for him any time soon. After all, he is a left-footed centre-half, and Mauricio Pochettino can already use Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile there.

