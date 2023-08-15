One player persuades Chelsea to snub massive Neymar opportunity, as Man Utd and Man City interest shut down by top source

Chelsea decided against moving for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar as they want to place their trust in younger attackers such as Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Fabrizio Romano, while Manchester United and Manchester City were never in the mix for the Brazilian.

Several reports have linked Chelsea with a huge move for Neymar in recent months. Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is understood to be a fan of Neymar and believes his global brand can help elevate Chelsea’s profile.

However, a swoop for Neymar was never going to please Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. The manager is enthralled by the project of signing younger players and attempting to create a long-term dynasty at Stamford Bridge.

Plus, Pochettino worked with Neymar during his time in charge of PSG and was not impressed by the 31-year-old’s work rate.

On Thursday, Boehly and Chelsea were put on alert when Romano revealed that Neymar had told PSG he wants out. And the French club were said to be actively working on his exit as they look to end the bling-bling era.

During an interview with CaughtOffside, Romano has provided an update on Neymar’s situation. He has revealed that Chelsea are intent on getting the best out of players such as Mudryk, which is why they rejected the chance to snare Neymar.

Romano also ended any rumours of Man Utd and City being interested in the former Barcelona ace. Major clubs are often linked with Neymar, but Romano believes this is because he is an easy target.

“Neymar to Al Hilal – the deal is done,” the journalist said. “He’s completed his medical tests, signed a contract, and we’re waiting for an official statement.

Neymar to sign for Al Hilal after Chelsea rumours

“From what I’m told, Neymar will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday together with his family. That’s the idea at the moment, for him to be announced in front of the fans as a new Al Hilal player.

“I’m aware of reports about top clubs in Europe turning down the chance to sign Neymar, but to be honest I think it’s easy to put Neymar’s name now everywhere, and from what I understand, Manchester City never discussed with Neymar, same for Manchester United.

“Chelsea were offered this chance by PSG in June and they decided to go for different, young players. It was never something concrete. They preferred to protect their young investments like Mykhaylo Mudryk.”

Romano also discussed a potential return to Barca, a move which Neymar was keen on.

“From speaking to those close to Neymar, it seems Barcelona were really convinced about trying to bring him back. Since Joan Laporta became president one of his ideas was to bring Neymar back to Barcelona – he’s a big fan of Neymar, and other key figures at the club had the same idea,” Romano added.

“But the deal was never close to being done for one reason – the manager Xavi. He was not convinced about this possibility, he probably has different ideas, and that’s why they didn’t even start the financial process to see if it could happen.”

