The long-running Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku transfer saga has taken a fresh twist as Chelsea and Napoli forge a new plan of attack in their respective pursuits of the strikers.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Napoli talisman Osimhen for multiple transfer windows but they are yet to secure the services of the 25-year-old.

On the flip side, their efforts to try and sell £97.5m signing Lukaku have proven to be very difficult, with the Belgium international spending the last two seasons out on loan at Inter Milan and Roma respectively.

In recent months, the 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Napoli. And a day after Antonio Conte became manager of the Serie A side in early June, he had this to say about the Italian and his future.

“My future? In my head, I already know. I know what will happen. A lot of people like to talk, maybe because I don’t have an official agent. But I’ll decide,” he said. “I am in control of my situation. I will make a choice and once I explain it, everyone will agree with me.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea to sell NINE players worth £285m in brutal Boehly clear-out, as Maresca grumbles at Blues hierarchy

“Whenever I have decided to stay or go somewhere, it has turned out to be the right choice due to a few factors. My relationship with the coach is a key aspect of any decision.

“It’s like a relationship with a woman. If it doesn’t work anymore, why stay together? The best coach I worked with? Antonio Conte.”

A reunion with his former boss was on the cards as Chelsea and Napoli representatives met to discuss a possible swap-plus-cash deal for Osimhen and Lukaku earlier this week.

This was because Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and other potential suitors are not willing to trigger the Nigerian international’s £110m release clause, while the Stamford Bridge side are hoping to sell Lukaku for £37m.

Swap deal off the cards

Now, however, Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea see Lukaku and Osimhen as ‘separate’ deals. He adds there are no negotiations over a swap deal and the Blues are focused on securing a permanent exit for the former Manchester United attacker.

Romano states Lukaku – who like Osimhen has two years left on his contract – has agreed personal terms with Napoli and talks are ongoing about a move to Conte’s team.

READ MORE: Chelsea ‘close to agreeing’ blockbuster striker transfer after submitting new bid

Moreover, he posits that Chelsea are still interested in former Lille ace Osimhen but they would prefer to strike a loan deal in the final days of the summer transfer window – which shuts on August 30.

Despite that, as previously reported, Osimhen and Napoli are not interested in a loan move, the 6ft 1in forward is opposed to reducing his salary demands and a permanent move is preferred.

Incidentally, although Lukaku is seen as a Chelsea flop, he has continued to score goals away from Stamford Bridge. In 2022/23, he scored 14 goals for Inter and last term he added a further 21 for Roma.

Osimhen was not quite as prolific in 2023/24, managing 17 goals compared to the 31 he bagged the previous campaign – where Napoli secured their first Serie A title since 1990.

Many teams would love to have either on their books but time is running out for a deal to be struck.