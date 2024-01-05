Osimhen says yes to spectacular Chelsea transfer after Blues legends rolled out to sway elite attacker

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is prepared to agree to a deal this winter which would see him move to Chelsea in the summer.

Chelsea have been keen to add a top centre-forward to their ranks for the majority of this season and have Osimhen at the top of their list.

They do also like Ivan Toney, but his age and high asking price are seen as barriers to a move to Stamford Bridge. But sources have now confirmed news that is set to excite Blues fans.

Osimhen would welcome an approach from the London side and would be happy to do a pre-agreement this month that would see him officially make the move in summer.

The Napoli star man will not move this month – the pre-agreement is the only way that a deal will be agreed in this window.

The Nigerian international recently signed a new deal that secured Napoli a big fee, with a release clause of around £112 million attached – that fee is one Napoli will demand if they are to sanction a deal this month.

Multiple sources in Italy expect some movement to happen in the coming weeks and are convinced this is the last season they will see the 25-year-old in the famous light blue of the Serie A champions.

Drogba, Mikel convince Osimhen

There has also been regular contact with former Chelsea stars and Osimhen as the Blues legends to try and sell the project of the club to the striker.

Didier Drogba is one player who has spoken with him and John Obi-Mikel has been in regular contact with his countryman.

There is also building pressure on Chelsea to make their move as soon as possible, with the likelihood of a transfer battle in summer as more clubs will be at the table for Osimhen’s signature.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have experienced a similar situation recently, when they signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica last summer.

Osimhen would become one of the club’s highest-paid players in the summer should he complete the move. Chelsea boss Pochettino has been pushing the board to add more ready-made experience into his young squad and that comes at a cost.

The striker has been in decent form for his club, scoring seven goals in 13 league games this season. He has also grabbed two assists and remains a fan favourite at Napoli.

READ MORE: Chelsea line up move for £86m striker as Pochettino eyes Jackson cover; Atletico, PSG pose threat