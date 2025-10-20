Chelsea have already struck an agreement to sign Emanuel Emegha from Strasbourg next year, and he could be followed to Stamford Bridge by two of his team-mates, according to a transfer reporter.

Chelsea and Strasbourg are sister clubs after the BlueCo group, a consortium fronted by Todd Boehly, bought both clubs. Chelsea were purchased from Roman Abramovich in May 2022, while Strasbourg were acquired in June 2023.

The two clubs share transfer market insights as well as training methods, in the hope that this will benefit both sides.

There have been plenty of transfers between Chelsea and Strasbourg over the last two years, most notably:

Ben Chilwell

Djordje Petrovic

Kendry Paez

Mike Penders

On September 12, Chelsea confirmed that Dutch striker Emegha will be joining the club in summer 2026 for an undisclosed fee.

Earlier that month, Julio Enciso signed for Strasbourg from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth €20million (£17m). Enciso is expected to join Chelsea on a permanent basis following a year in Ligue 1.

As per TBR journalist Graeme Bailey, Chelsea ‘sent officials to watch Strasbourg play Paris Saint-Germain on Friday’.

Chelsea wanted to see how some of their loan players were getting on, while also identifying potential targets for the future.

Penders and Enciso both started as Strasbourg remarkably went 3-1 up in the French capital, only to draw 3-3 after second-half goals from Goncalo Ramos and Senny Mayulu.

Emegha and Mamadou Sarr both missed the game through injury.

Joaquin Panichelli and Guela Doue have ‘impressed’ Chelsea scouts and are ‘playing themselves into the Blues’ thinking’.

Bailey said: “BlueCo are over-the-moon with what is going on at Strasbourg, the football they are playing under Liam Rosenior and the players who are blossoming under his guidance.

“Strasbourg have some outstanding players and someone like Panichelli, he was plucked from the Spanish second division but looks top quality.

“Sources point out to me that this is the advantage of being able to blood these players in France, ahead of potential moves to England.”

Emegha has been struggling with hamstring problems this season but Panichelli has brilliantly stepped up as his replacement.

The uncapped Argentine is Ligue 1’s top scorer this season, having reached seven goals in just eight appearances and outscored the likes of Mason Greenwood, Ansu Fati, Bradley Barcola and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It was Panichelli who put Strasbourg 3-1 up at PSG, too.

After Barcola had opened the scoring for PSG, Panichelli responded in the 26th minute by towering above Illia Zabarnyi from a cross to head home 12 yards out.

Diego Moreira put Strasbourg in front shortly before half time, and 23-year-old Panichelli doubled their advantage early in the second half. He showed good composure to finish past Lucas Chevalier from a one-v-one after being played in by Moreira.

Chelsea could sign another Strasbourg centre-forward

Rosenior’s side ultimately could not hold on for what would have been a stunning win, but Panichelli nevertheless proved he has the ability to score against top-level defences.

Guela Doue, whose younger brother is PSG’s Desire Doue, also impressed Chelsea officials during the game at the Parc des Princes.

Guela Doue is a few years older at 23 and mainly operates as a right-back, though he can also play at centre-half if required.

Doue has played five times for Strasbourg this season, registering one goal and two assists.

He represents the Ivory Coast at international level and could soon be a candidate to join Chelsea, just like Panichelli.

It seems BlueCo’s decision to purchase Strasbourg is working wonders for Chelsea as they have first refusal on some of the most exciting talents in France.

Although, Strasbourg fans are not happy with losing some of their best players to Enzo Maresca’s side. Emegha has already decided to go, and Panichelli and Doue could be next.

