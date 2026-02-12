Chelsea are in no rush to move on from Pedro Neto, despite pockets of supporter frustration over the Portuguese winger’s form, TEAMtalk understands, and amid reports he is being tracked by one of Spanish football’s biggest sides.

Neto moved to Stamford Bridge in August 2024, when Chelsea paid Wolves £51.4m (€60m, $70m) for his services, with a further £2.6m (€3m, $3.6m) in bonuses. Signing a seven-year contract through to summer 2031, the winger has proved one of the Blues’ more consistent performers during his time in west London, providing 29 goal contributions (16 scored, 13 assists) across 88 appearances for the club.

However, speculation this week has suggested BlueCo are open to moving the Portugal international on this summer amid claims Atletico Madrid were looking to bring the 25-year-old to the Spanish capital in a deal worth up to €80m (£70m, $95m).

The Blues will welcome Geovany Quenda to the club this summer from Sporting CP, in a deal agreed way back in March 2025. Alongside Estevao Willian, menacing reports suggested Neto would be forced out as a result.

However, sources close to Stamford Bridge have insisted to TEAMtalk that, internally, there is no sense of panic around Neto’s performances and they currently have no desire to cash in on him, branding the reports he could be put up for sale as inaccurate.

In fact, BlueCo view Neto as a model professional and remain convinced he brings qualities to the squad that are not easily replaced.

New boss Liam Rosenior clearly shares that belief. Since taking charge, Rosenior has started Neto in the majority of his matches, valuing his work rate, tactical discipline and ability to stretch defences, even when the final product hasn’t always been there.

Chelsea putting summer plans in place as Neto exit stance is revealed

As with several members of Chelsea’s bloated squad, Neto’s short‑term future will ultimately be shaped by the club’s end‑of‑season assessment, where roles, minutes and long‑term planning will be reviewed in detail.

For now, however, sources insist nothing is being forced, and no decisions are imminent, particularly around Neto’s situation.

What TEAMtalk can also reveal is that Neto himself is understood to be very happy with life at Stamford Bridge. The winger feels settled, valued by the coaching staff and aligned with the club’s long‑term project.

The player’s partner, model Carolina Silva, is also enjoying the London life, having been by his side since 2022 – and neither have any particular desire to relocate.

Chelsea’s stance is simple: Neto stays focused, the club stays patient, and any major calls will wait until the summer – and no sooner.

Chelsea latest: Winstanley approves £50m keeper raid;

Meanwhile, Chelsea are gearing up to challenge Bayern Munich for the signing of one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers and, crucially, TEAMtalk understands the Blues are prepared to match his huge £50million price tag.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, also revealed earlier this week that Chelsea are positioning themselves firmly in the mix to sign a highly-coveted Premier League midfielder this summer too.

However, we can also reveal that his side are unwilling to sanction his sale for a penny less than £100m.

In other news, the Blues are leading a four-team charge to sign a free-agent striker seen as an upgrade on Liam Delap, who has struggled for form and fitness since moving to Stamford Bridge.

