Owen Hargreaves names Chelsea ‘unsung hero’ after 2-0 win v Everton as Xabi Alonso gives Emi Martinez update

Owen Hargreaves has raved about Chelsea winger Pedro Neto after the Portuguese star starred against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium, as Blues manager Xabi Alonso gives an update on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 away from home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Neto, who has been on the books of Chelsea since the summer of 2024 when he joined from Wolves, scored both goals for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Neto scored his first goal for Chelsea from Jorrel Hato’s deflected cutback in the opening minute of the second half.

The 26-year-old Portugal international winger added a second goal for the Blues in the 90th minute with a cool finish into the bottom corner after Jordan Henderson’s free-kick hit the wall.

Owen Hargreaves raves about Chelsea winger Pedro Neto

Former Manchester United and Manchester City midfielder Owen Hargreaves was following the match for TNT Sports, and he was hugely impressed with Neto, describing him as “an unsung hero” for the London club.

Hargreaves said on TNT Sports (2:30pm, October 17, 2026): “I thought Morgan Rogers was terrific, Cole Palmer was terrific, Caicedo had a big impact, but the big moments have belong to that man there, Pedro Neto – definitely an unsung hero in this Chelsea team.”

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Xabi Alonso on Emiliano Martinez injury after Chelsea win v Everton

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has given an update on the situation of Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentine goalkeeper was carried off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and taken to a local hospital after a clash of heads with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Football.London quotes Alonso as saying about Martinez: “”As far as I know, he left the stadium conscious; he’s in the hospital doing precautionary tests.

“Let’s see. This is all I know so far.”

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