Pedro Neto is eager to impress at Chelsea following interest from Liverpool and Manchester City

Pedro Neto did not push to leave Chelsea during the summer transfer window, with TEAMtalk understanding that the winger remains committed to the club and is keen to prove he can become a key player under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Neto was aware of speculation linking him with a host of Premier League clubs, including tentative interest from the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. However, sources stress he never agitated for a move away from Stamford Bridge or tried to seek a way out amid another major summer overhaul at Chelsea.

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is a known admirer of the Portugal international, having worked with him at Chelsea, while other leading Premier League clubs also kept tabs on his situation.

Furthermore, there was strong speculation that Liverpool ‘were in bed with super agent Jorge Mendes’ as they looked to strike a surprise deal.

However, despite knowing that there was interest in him, Neto’s preference was to remain at Chelsea and fight for his place under Alonso.

We understand the 25-year-old has been guaranteed a role in Alonso’s plans and is very keen to show the new head coach that he can be an important player for the Blues…

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Chelsea could still sell Pedro Neto to Saudi Arabia

The Blues could, of course, still sell the Portugal international to Saudi Arabia, with the window there not closing until October 12, giving them several more weeks to conduct business.

Indeed, Al-Hilal were previously credited with an interest, though sources stated an eye-watering valuation from the Blues would likely put paid to any potential deal.

Neto joined Chelsea from Wolves in 2024 in a deal worth £54million and is held in high regard by the club.

Alonso is also understood to be a big admirer of his qualities, with Neto’s pace, versatility and ability to operate across the frontline viewed as valuable assets to the new Chelsea regime.

While Alonso has set his side up in a 3-4-3 formation so far, Neto has featured in every game so far, starting once and stepping off the bench in the other two.

While a suitable proposal for Neto would have been considered had one arrived, it was never regarded as a realistic scenario that Chelsea would actively look to sell him this summer.

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That is also reflected in Neto’s own position.

Rather than pushing for an exit, he wanted the opportunity to work with Alonso and establish himself in the new Chelsea set-up, particularly after a first season at Stamford Bridge that was interrupted by injuries and competition for places.

The coming months will nevertheless be important.

Neto is determined to make an impact under Alonso, but TEAMtalk understands he will assess his situation again in January if he feels his role has not developed as hoped.