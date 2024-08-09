Pedro Neto to Chelsea roars towards completion with fee, salary terms agreed as Wolves find replacement

Chelsea are set to sign another exciting attacker with the Blues in advanced negotiations for Wolves winger Pedro Neto, according to reports.

The Portuguese international has been heavily linked with Manchester City and Tottenham in recent weeks but Chelsea have swooped in for him in a major twist.

Gary O’Neil has previously said that he would be willing to allow Neto to leave for the right price but Chelsea’s move for him seems to have come out of nowhere.

As first revealed by Fabrice Hawkins and now confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Wolves’ negotiations for Neto are at a the ‘final stages.’

Romano added with a post on X that Chelsea have already reached an agreement in principle on a contract for Neto, with salary terms ‘not a problem.’

Another reputed journalist, David Ornstein, has claimed that Chelsea and Wolves have already agreed a fee of €60m (£51.4m) plus €3m (£2.5m) in add-ons for Neto.

Everything points towards the transfer being completed imminently and the Wolves star becoming Chelsea’s ninth signing of the summer.

Chelsea are also set to bring an eighth goalkeeper to the club after agreeing a £17m fee with Genk for Mike Penders, while the move that will see Samu Omorodion join from Atletico Madrid is also on the verge of completion.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Chelsea on red alert as Nico Williams transfer twist emerges

Wolves identify Pedro Neto replacement

Neto started last season on fire with seven assists and one goal in his first 10 Premier League games before he picked up a hamstring injury.

He struggled to get back to that form once he returned and then picked up the same injury again. He missed 23 games in total due to injury last term.

However, Neto is undoubtedly a top player when fully fit and it’s no surprise to see Chelsea pushing to bring him in.

Wolves seem resigned to losing the winger and according to Romano, have already identified a potential replacement.

“ Wolves target Ajax winger Carlos Forbs as replacement for Pedro Neto in case Chelsea deal will be completed, Romano wrote on X.

“Forbes, on Wolverhampton shortlist as they start exploring options in case of Neto’s exit.”

Hawkins believes Neto’s move to Chelsea is effectively a done deal, adding he is ‘set to sign’ for the Blues imminently.

He will compete with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke at Stamford Bridge.

Neot’s departure will leave a void in Wolves’ squad but Forbs could prove to be a good long-term replacement.

The 20-year-old Ajax star scored four goals and made five assists last season and is touted to have huge potential.

DON’T MISS: Conor Gallagher next: Every English player to ever join a La Liga club