Chelsea are closing in on a deal for Pep Chavarria

Chelsea have accelerated their pursuit of Pep Chavarria after missing out on Alejandro Grimaldo, with TEAMtalk able to confirm the Blues are now closing in on a deal for the Rayo Vallecano defender.

New head coach Xabi Alonso had made Grimaldo one of his priority targets after the pair enjoyed tremendous success together at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso was keen to reunite with the 30-year-old Spanish international, and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Grimaldo seriously considered a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, the lure of returning to his homeland ultimately proved decisive. Grimaldo has now signed a five-year contract with Atletico Madrid, leaving Chelsea to move swiftly onto alternative targets.

TEAMtalk understands the Blues have wasted little time doing exactly that.

Chelsea remain determined to add greater experience to what is still one of the youngest squads in the Premier League, with left-back identified as a position requiring further strengthening alongside highly-rated youngster Jorrel Hato.

Sources have confirmed Chelsea are now pressing ahead with a move for Rayo Vallecano defender Chavarria.

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Chavarria, 28, has impressed during his four years in La Liga. Chavarria made 44 appearances across all competitions for Vallecano in 2025/26, notching a goal and three assists in the process.

The experienced full-back has now emerged as Chelsea’s preferred alternative after Grimaldo’s decision.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Chavarria has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

Negotiations between the two clubs are now at an advanced stage and sources indicate a full agreement is close.

Chelsea are hopeful of finalising the transfer before the weekend as Alonso continues to reshape his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Spaniard has made no secret of his desire to add experienced figures capable of guiding Chelsea’s emerging generation, and Chavarria is viewed internally as a player who can immediately compete for a starting role while providing leadership within the dressing room.

While Hato remains one of Europe’s brightest young defenders, Chelsea believe adding a proven option alongside him will provide greater balance as they prepare to compete on multiple fronts.

Missing out on Grimaldo represented a setback, particularly given Alonso’s close relationship with the Atletico Madrid-bound defender.

But Chelsea have reacted quickly.

TEAMtalk understands the club are now confident of securing Chavarria, with only the final details of an agreement with Rayo Vallecano needing to be completed.

The Blues had also reportedly enquired to Leeds about the prospect of signing Swede Gabriel Gudmundsson, though were given a very swift response.

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