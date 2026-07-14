Chelsea have warned Rayo Vallecano they are prepared to walk away from negotiations for Pep Chavarria unless the Spanish club reduce their asking price, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blues have been working on a deal for the 28-year-old left-back after identifying him as the ideal option to strengthen their squad depth ahead of the new season.

We understand Chavarria has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea and is simply waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement before being granted permission to travel to London and complete the move.

However, negotiations have hit a significant stumbling block.

Chelsea’s opening offer of €15million (£12.8m, $17.1m) has been rejected by Rayo Vallecano, who continue to value the defender at €25million (£21.3m, $28.5m).

Sources have told us that Chelsea believe the gap between the two valuations is too large and have made it clear during recent discussions that they will not be drawn into overpaying.

While talks remain ongoing, the Premier League club have informed Rayo that they are willing to end negotiations altogether if there is no movement on the Spanish side’s demands.

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Expected Chelsea transfer under threat

Chelsea remain convinced Chavarria is an excellent fit for their squad and appreciate his experience, versatility and consistency in LaLiga.

Chavarria is viewed as a natural successor to Marc Cucurella, who has joined Real Madrid, with Xabi Alonso open to signing older players than those Chelsea have generally targeted in recent years.

The Spain-born defender is understood to be fully committed to making the switch to Stamford Bridge and has already done his part by agreeing contractual terms.

The next move, though, rests firmly with Rayo Vallecano.

Chelsea are prepared to continue discussions in the hope of finding a compromise, but sources insist there is a limit to what they are willing to pay and they are not afraid to pursue alternative targets should negotiations fail to progress.

For now, Chavarria remains Chelsea’s preferred option and sources believe the deal will happen, but unless Rayo soften their stance, the deal is in danger of collapsing.

Meanwhile, the Blues are open to selling winger Alejandro Garnacho.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 7 that Chelsea have made the former Manchester United man available and now Roma have emerged as leading contenders to sign him.

Sources indicate the Serie A side are angling for an initial loan with an option that becomes an obligation to buy once agreed performance-related criteria are met.

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