Chelsea accelerate plan to secure Rayane Messi transfer coup as three Euro heavyweights threaten to hijack deal

French starlet Rayane Messi is being lined up for a future move to Chelsea despite growing interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 18-year-old winger is currently gaining experience in Saudi Arabia with Neom, where he is on loan from Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg as part of the wider BlueCo development structure.

BlueCo snapped up the Paris-born talent from Dijon in 2024 after he had already built a reputation as one of the most exciting prospects of his generation in France.

Messi first emerged as a standout graduate of France’s prestigious national academy at Clairefontaine, where he caught the eye with his pace, flair and attacking instincts. At just 14, he opted to join Dijon’s academy setup and continued to accelerate through the ranks, making his first-team debut at the age of 16.

Since leaving Dijon, the highly-rated winger has gained valuable senior experience through loan spells, first at Pau and most recently with Neom, where he is due to remain until the end of the current season.

However, his development has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

Our sources understand that Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all made enquiries about the French Under-19 international as they track one of the continent’s most promising young wide players.

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Chelsea have long-term Messi vision

But the response from BlueCo has been clear. The ownership group see Messi as part of their long-term vision and have no intention of letting him leave.

The initial pathway for the youngster had been to integrate him into Strasbourg’s first-team squad next season before assessing the next stage of his development. Sources now indicate that plan is being reviewed as his progress continues to accelerate.

Chelsea themselves remain well stocked in wide attacking areas, with Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens among the options on the left flank, while Pedro Neto also provides attacking depth.

Despite that competition, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy would have no hesitation in bringing Messi into their plans earlier than expected if they feel he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

For now, the focus remains on his continued development, but interest from Europe’s elite underlines just how highly the teenager is regarded behind the scenes.

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