Chelsea are eyeing a remarkable deal to bring Kevin De Bruyne back to Stamford Bridge, it has been claimed, while two other Premier League sides have also been tipped to move for the Manchester City hero.

De Bruyne has announced he will be leaving Man City at the end of the season, as Etihad chiefs have decided against renewing his contract. The attacking midfielder has been an incredible servant but has struggled with fitness issues this term, which has prompted City’s brutal decision.

When fit, however, De Bruyne remains a top-class player and a host of clubs around the world are therefore looking into a possible deal for him.

As things stand, the Belgium captain can choose between staying in the Premier League, moving to Major League Soccer in the US or heading to the Saudi Pro League.

When it first emerged that De Bruyne would be leaving City, it was thought that he would join MLS, but a sensational Premier League move could now be on the cards.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea ‘are interested’ in re-signing De Bruyne over 10 years after he first left the club.

Chelsea are ‘having a look’ to see if they can convince the playmaker to return and continue starring in England next season.

A separate update from Football Insider reveals that De Bruyne’s wage demands have emerged as an early hurdle to any possible deal. He ‘would have to take a significant pay cut’ to remain in the Premier League.

De Bruyne currently earns an eye-watering £400,000 a week at City, and other English clubs would struggle to get close to that lofty sum.

Chelsea in particular have worked hard to lower their wage bill by signing younger players since a Todd Boehly-led consortium completed their takeover of the club.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side are aware of market opportunities for older players such as De Bruyne, who would add experience to the squad. This is why Chelsea were also keen on Virgil van Dijk before he penned a new deal with Liverpool.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Villa all linked with De Bruyne

Chelsea are not the only one of City’s rivals to have been linked with De Bruyne. Liverpool have been told to enter shock talks for him, while it emerged on Wednesday that Aston Villa are in the frame.

Any such move would anger City fans, who would hate to see the legendary 33-year-old come up against them in the Premier League.

A switch to Chelsea would be particularly surprising given De Bruyne’s history there. He was on the club’s books between January 2012 and January 2014 after joining from Genk as a 21-year-old.

But De Bruyne only made nine appearances for Chelsea as he was deemed not good enough for the first team.

He subsequently revitalised his career at Werder Bremen before returning to England with City, and the rest is history.

De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah have both proven Chelsea wrong by earning legendary status at rival Premier League clubs after being cast aside at Stamford Bridge.

