Chelsea are keen to get their transfer business done before the Club World Cup and they are plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, with a potential deal involving Jadon Sancho possible, per TEAMtalk sources.

Clubs now have the opportunity to sign players earlier than previously, thanks to a new ‘exceptional’ transfer window that runs from June 1st to June 10th so teams can prepare for the CWC.

Enzo Maresca is keen to strengthen all over the pitch as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for trophies. The Blues are pushing for Champions League qualification and will need a stronger team if they want to win the elite competition.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are big admirers of Dortmund star Gittens and view the talented 20-year-old as a player with world-class potential who is ready to explode.

Sources state that those behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge view Gittens as an achievable signing. As reported, Dortmund value him at £35m, which Chelsea view as fair.

The winger, who was born in London, began his career at Reading and was taken by the Chelsea youth system as a youngster, he knows the club but did not stay long and ended up moving to Manchester City where he developed. Much like Liam Delap and Cole Palmer he was viewed as a sellable asset by City and Dortmund moved to sign him in the summer of 2022.

Gittens has exploded onto the scene in Germany and has notched an impressive 12 goals in five assists across all competitions this season, so it’s no shock to see Chelsea keen on re-signing the youngster.

READ MORE: Chelsea allow Man Utd to complete £127m new strike force – but one star could face brutal double snub

Chelsea float Sancho, Gittens swap to Dortmund

Dortmund are open to having a conversation about Gittens with Chelsea, although other top sides are also watching his situation with interest.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea, among other teams, have been watching Gittens’ performances for the past year and everything points towards him leaving Dortmund this summer.

Gittens is represented by The Elite Project Group, who have Chelsea stars Romeo Lavia, Tyrique George and Jadon Sancho on their roster.

The latter poses an interesting question, too, in that whether Sancho could be used by Chelsea to help them seal a deal for Gittens. Chelsea are obligated to sign the Manchester United loanee permanently for £25m, unless they pay a £5m fee to back out of the agreement.

Sources have confirmed that a return to Dortmund would interest Sancho and Chelsea have floated the idea of signing the England international with the sole purpose of using him as part of the deal to sign Gittens.

We understand that this has only been discussed so far but Dortmund have checked in with Sancho’s agents to ask about his plans for the summer and if there is a possibility of a deal.

However, sources have been clear that even without signing Sancho permanently, Gittens would remain a target for Chelsea.

The youngster’s contract with Dortmund is valid until 2028 and with Chelsea viewing his valuation as fair, they are in a good position to land him this summer.

Latest Chelsea news

🔵 Cole Palmer transfer decision made amid Man Utd and Liverpool interest

🔵 Liverpool, Chelsea on red alert as confirmed target’s price SLASHED

🔵 Chelsea offer bumper pay-day to electric 17 G/A winger with transfer talks ON

IN FOCUS – Gittens career timeline

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Born in 2004, Gittens was honed mainly in the Reading academy (with a brief stint at Chelsea) before moving to Manchester City at under-14 level.

➡️ Gittens spent two years with City before moving to Germany to join the Borussia Dortmund academy.

➡️ In the 2021-22 season, Gittens scored six goals in four games in the UEFA Youth League for Dortmund’s U18s.

➡️ He earned his Bundesliga debut for the senior team in April 2022, coming on as a sub against Wolfsburg.

➡️ In July 2022, he helped England win the UEFA European Under-19 Championship as a starter in the final.

➡️ He scored his first Bundesliga goal in August 2022, four days after turning 18.

➡️ In February 2023, he came on as a sub against Chelsea to make his Champions League debut.

➡️ Gittens was called up by England’s U21s for the first time in September 2023.

➡️ He scored his first Champions League goal – and got an assist in the same game – against AC Milan in November 2023.

➡️ He featured as a late sub in the Champions League final in June 2024 as Dortmund lost to Real Madrid.

➡️ Gittens scored braces on his first Bundesliga and Champions League appearances of the new season in August and September 2024 respectively.

➡️ He reached 10 goals for the season, for the first time in his career, by January 2025 – by which point he already had five assists for the season to his name too.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea could sell SIX stars as Enzo Maresca’s next ‘bomb squad’ revealed – sources