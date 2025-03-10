Chelsea are reportedly preparing to launch a big summer move for Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who has come on leaps and bounds in the Championship this season.

Jobe, 19, is the younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham and has also been touted to become a top-level player in the future.

Bellingham also came through Birmingham City’s academy before joining Sunderland for a bargain £1.5m. He has since established himself as one of the Black Cats’ most important players and signed a new contract last year to keep him at the club until 2028.

However, it appears increasingly likely that Bellingham won’t stay at the Stadium of Light for that long, as Premier League clubs begin to circle.

According to The Sun, as cited by Metro, Chelsea have ‘entered the race’ to sign Bellingham and ‘are ready to beat their competitors with a big-money deal.’

Metro reports that Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are also admirers of the Sunderland youngster.

Sunderland are ‘confident’ of keeping hold of Bellingham but if they miss out on promotion to the Premier League, they are ‘braced’ for offers.

Bellingham has played a key role in Sunderland’s success this season, notching four goals and three assists in 34 Championship appearances so far.

Sunderland currently sit fourth in the table and are on track to qualify for the play-offs, but sealing automatic promotion is unlikely given the eight-point gap with second-placed side Sheffield United.

Whether Sunderland can secure promotion to the top flight could have ramifications for a number of their players, including Bellingham.

As we reported on Saturday, Manchester United are interested in Bellingham, along with his talented Sunderland teammate Chris Rigg.

TEAMtalk understands that 23-year-old midfielder Black Cats Dan Neil is also generating interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton.

Chelsea have a track record of signing the most promising youngsters in football and it will be interesting to see whether they do make a ‘big-money’ offer for the England under-19s international, as The Sun’s report suggests.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has revealed that Chelsea are interested in Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko.

Sources have confirmed that, as things stand, Chelsea and Tottenham are the two Premier League clubs showing the most interest in Hancko. They will continue to monitor the left-footed centre-back in the coming weeks before deciding on any concrete swoop.

However, Atletico Madrid and Juventus will provide competition for Hancko’s signature.

In other news, reports from Spain have claimed that Chelsea are poised to rival Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

Gavi is said to be ‘disappointed’ that he is not a guaranteed starter at the Camp Nou.

The prospect of Gavi leaving Barca this summer has supposedly opened up, despite him only extending his contract with the club in January.

Barca chiefs Joan Laporta and Deco are thought to be aware of the 20-year-old’s frustrations and have given him an €80million (£67.2m / $86.8m) price tag in case he wants to push for a transfer.

The source claims that both Chelsea and PSG have ‘set their sights’ on Gavi.

