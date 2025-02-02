Chelsea are reportedly plotting a last-ditch move for Manchester City star Nico O’Reilly as Enzo Maresca’s side scramble to add to their midfield options.

As we have reported over the past month, the Blues are keen to bring in more reinforcements in the middle of the park before the window slams shut.

Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo has been targeted by Chelsea but they appear reluctant to match his £70m price tag and it’s expected he will stay at Old Trafford.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have turned to Man City youngster O’Reilly as an alternative and are ‘working’ on a deal ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

He also notes that Saint-Etienne midfielder Mathis Amougou remains on Chelsea’s shortlist

“Chelsea keep working on new midfielder with enquiry made to Man City for 2005 born midfielder Nico O’Reilly,” Romano posted on X.

“Man City don’t want to lose future control on the player — not an easy deal. Follows enquiry made for Mathis Amougou reported last week, still on list.”

Chelsea are running out of time to sign a new midfielder

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this week that Chelsea harbour ambitions of bringing in another midfielder and striker before the end of the window.

The Blues don’t have a lot of cover in midfield due to Romeo Lavia being sidelined with another injury, so there is a lot of reliance on Moises Caicedo at the moment.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka, meanwhile, have been heavily linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge over the past month.

Chelsea are therefore trying to bring in a new midfielder before Monday night and Romano’s report suggests that Man City youngster O’Reilly is a key target.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded by Man City but has found it very difficult to break into the first team this season, making just six appearances across all competitions so far.

It is so far unclear how much Man City will ask for to sell O’Reilly in the coming hours but they will hope that he doesn’t become a superstar if he does join Chelsea, as Cole Palmer has done after making the switch to Stamford Bridge in 2023.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are looking at players with more experience to strengthen the midfield too, with Brighton star Carlos Baleba also on the Blues’ transfer shortlist.

However, there is zero chance of Chelsea signing Balela before the February 3 deadline without massively overpaying for his services.

Chelsea round-up: Disasi rejects Tottenham / Chukwuemeka wants Dortmund

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Tottenham agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign defender Axel Disasi on loan until the end of the season.

However, it’s claimed that Disasi decided to REJECT the move to Spurs as he has already agreed personal terms with Aston Villa and has no desire to join up with Ange Postecoglou’s team.

Chelsea, however, aren’t willing to let the defender join Villa as they don’t want to strengthen a direct rival, so Disasi could be left in limbo unless another team comes in for him.

In other news, Borussia Dortmund have emerged as frontrunners to sign Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka on loan.

Everton and West Ham are also interested in Chukwuemeka but Dortmund are now leading the race for the 21-year-old.

TEAMtalk understands that Chukwuemeka is very interested in joining Dortmund and that would be his preference over joining another Premier League side on loan.

