Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga has emerged as one of the most in-demand players ahead of the January window, with Chelsea and Manchester City eyeing spectacular moves, sources confirm.

The 16-year-old has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in European football, and the Foxes’ resolve is set to be tested by multiple clubs.

Monga, an England youth international, who made history as the Premier League’s second-youngest debutant last season at just 15 years and 271 days, is attracting serious interest.

Born in July 2009, he exploded onto he scene with Leicester’s academy before breaking into the first team under Ruud van Nistelrooy, and he is now continuing his progress under Marti Cifuentes.

His blistering pace, ambidextrous dribbling, and ability to operate effectively on either flank have drawn comparisons to emerging talents like Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri.

Following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship, Monga has continued to impress, making 14 appearances across the league and Carabao Cup this term, notching one goal. He has solidified his reputation as a generational talent, with a current market value estimated at €10million (£8.7m / $11.7m).

Chelsea and Manchester City are firmly in the mix for his signature, but Real Madrid are primed to compete for his signature, sources confirm…

Chelsea to battle Man City, Real Madrid for exciting winger

Sources indicate Chelsea and Man City are among the frontrunners for Monga and are monitoring his situation closely.

Both clubs, known for their aggressive pursuit of young English talent, see Monga as a long-term investment for their attacking lines.

Chelsea’s youth recruitment strategy has already yielded successes with similar profiles, while City’s depth in wide areas could provide the perfect environment for his development.

Adding international flair to the race, Real Madrid have also been monitoring, with sources suggesting their scouts have been tracking Monga’s progress.

The Spanish giants’ history of snapping up precocious talents – think Vinícius Junior and Rodrygo – makes them a formidable contender, with the lure of the Bernabeu undoubtedly a strong one.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, also reported last week that Tottenham are also admirers of Monga.

Leicester, however, are in no rush to sell. Monga signed a new deal in the summer and is set to pen his first professional contract upon turning 17 in 2026, which would give the Foxes leverage.

Leicester boss Cifuentes has praised his maturity and quality, integrating him into first-team plans despite his tender age.

With his contract situation allowing for potential approaches, however, the coming months could see a bidding war erupt.

For now, Monga remains focused on Leicester, but the allure of Europe’s elite may prove hard to resist. Whichever club wins the race could be landing a future star.

