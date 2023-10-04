Pochettino anxious as Barcelona accelerate for Chelsea target who’s ‘much more suited’ to Xavi system

Chelsea risk missing out on the signing of Gabriel Moscardo to Barcelona after a report revealed La Liga’s champions will make a major effort for the midfielder.

Moscardo, who plays for Corinthians, has already been the subject of some bids by Chelsea. However, they have not met the asking price for the 18-year-old yet. Besides, Barcelona have also established themselves as contenders to offer the defensive midfielder his route into Europe.

And according to the latest from Diario Sport, Barcelona are now planning to go all in for Moscardo, having identified him as the ideal long-term successor to Oriol Romeu at the base of their engine room.

The report claims Moscardo is ‘much more suited’ to how Xavi wants Barcelona to play than ‘the rockiness of Pochettino’s Chelsea’.

With that in mind, former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Deco – who now acts as the Blaugrana’s sporting director – will make an attempt to place the teenager at one of his former clubs rather than the other.

In fact, Deco is claimed to believe the signing of Moscardo is a ‘now or never’ operation for Barcelona, perhaps anticipating competition from clubs like Chelsea and others.

The Brazilian market has become a popular one for Chelsea to explore in the Todd Boehly era. They have picked up players like Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington from Santos in recent months after Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama in the winter as well.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have just the one Brazilian star in their current squad: former Leeds United winger Raphinha. However, they also have the signing of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense lined up for next summer and could add more of a Samba flavour to their squad if they can get their hands on Moscardo.

The other midfielders currently available to Xavi are Romeu, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Gavi and Pedri, as well as versatile captain Sergi Roberto.

However, the holding role only really suits Romeu – an ex-Chelsea player himself – who returned to Barcelona from Girona in the summer after previously developing in La Masia.

Moscardo has long-term opportunity at Barcelona

And at the age of 32, Romeu is hardly the long-term solution for Barcelona, who are therefore aiming to equip themselves with someone they can rely on in the role for years to come.

Arguably, that might mean more space for Moscardo at Barcelona rather than Chelsea, since the Blues have bought Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in consecutive British record deals this year alone, while they have also added Romeo Lavia to the defensive-midfield department.

All three of those players are under the age of 23, so barring a drastic loss of form, wouldn’t be moving out of Moscardo’s way for a starting shirt any time soon if he was to become their teammate.

Boehly’s scattergun approach in the transfer market is yet to pay off, since Chelsea finished in the bottom half of the Premier League last season.

While it is important to plan for the future, they must make sure they don’t sign so many young talents that they all stagnate – and also allow time for their squad to settle after some major upheaval in recent months.