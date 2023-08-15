Pochettino decides attacker’s Chelsea fate after AC Milan make loan bid for new top target

AC Milan are trying to sign Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea, according to reports in Italy – but Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino isn’t keen on greenlighting the deal just yet.

Broja was back among the Chelsea fold last season after his loan spell with Southampton. He only scored once, though, from his 18 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea before his season ended early because of injury.

Since then, Chelsea have strengthened their attack with the signings of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal and Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, although the latter has already suffered an injury. Now, the next step for Broja could be to leave on loan again if AC Milan get their way.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Milan have made a move to take Broja on loan. Their interest comes after a disappointing debut season by ex-Liverpool man Divock Origi and the retirement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Milan have already taken Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea this summer. Now, they are planning for Broja to compete with another former Blue up front in the shape of Olivier Giroud.

However, the report claims Pochettino has put the move on standby because he wants to wait and assess incoming operations for Chelsea first. Presumably, they would only be willing to lend Broja elsewhere if they were able to sign another striker to take his place.

Nevertheless, Milan are keeping up the pressure to sign the Albania international. They believe taking him on loan with an option to buy would be an ideal solution, since it enabled them sign Fikayo Tomori from the same club before.

Broja overtakes Ekitike on Milan wish list

Another alternative being considered by Milan is Paris Saint-Germain prospect Hugo Ekitike. However, that deal is viewed to be more difficult, so Broja is in pole position as things stand.

Still only 21 years old, he will be targeting regular gametime to get his career back on track after his lengthy absence. Milan might be more likely to provide that than Chelsea, while they have the added bonus of offering Champions League involvement.

Broja has also caught the attention of West Ham United this summer, according to the report – reflecting information TEAMtalk has already revealed. Their pursuit has stalled due to the same reasons, though, regarding Pochettino’s decision.

There are still a couple of weeks remaining in the transfer window for the situation to change regarding Broja. But he remains a Chelsea player for now and his contract stipulates that will be the case until 2028.