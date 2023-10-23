Pochettino delight as Chelsea star’s exit to Euro giant now ‘impossible’ after key development

Chelsea have ended all hopes Barcelona had of signing Ian Maatsen by extending the wing-back’s contract, according to reports.

Maatsen is a 21-year-old Netherlands international who can operate pretty much anywhere down the left flank. Since joining the Chelsea academy in July 2018, he has had loan spells at Charlton, Coventry and Burnley.

Maatsen played a pivotal role in helping Burnley win the Championship title last season, making 39 league appearances and registering four goals and six assists.

The wide man returned to Stamford Bridge over the summer. He is involved in Mauricio Pochettino’s senior squad, though he mainly has to rely on substitutions and cup matches for game time.

In recent weeks, Maatsen has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea, due to his contract expiring in June 2024.

Manchester City and West Ham United have both identified him as a possible target for the January transfer window. And on October 14, it surprisingly emerged that Barcelona could try to sign him to bolster Xavi’s left-back options.

After learning of the growing interest in their player, Chelsea accelerated plans to keep Maatsen in West London by activating their option to extend his contract until 2025. The extension means that if any club wants to sign him, they will have to match Chelsea’s demands, rather than being able to land him in a cut-price deal.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo have now provided an update on Barca’s pursuit of Maatsen, in light of the extension. They reveal that it is now pretty much ‘impossible’ to see Maatsen heading to the Nou Camp.

Ian Maatsen set to remain at Chelsea

Barca are still in a delicate financial situation and this means they do not want to pay the necessary fee to get Maatsen out of Chelsea. Instead, they will now turn their attention towards other left-backs who may soon enter the final 12 months of their contracts.

If Maatsen did dream of swapping Chelsea for Barca, then it seems that move will not be happening any time soon.

The former Feyenoord and PSV youth player must now focus on getting into Pochettino’s starting eleven, as this will convince the club to hand him a long-term deal.

Although, this will not be easy as Marc Cucurella is currently standing in his way, while Ben Chilwell could soon return from injury, too.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has named three signings Chelsea need to make if they are going to get back into the top four.