Pochettino in dreamland with Chelsea to make second bid for ‘superhuman’ star amid ‘best in the world’ claims

Mauricio Pochettino will be ecstatic, as prime transfer target Victor Osimhen has received remarkable praise amid rumours Chelsea will launch a second huge bid for the Napoli striker.

Osimhen is at the centre of a transfer tussle between Chelsea and French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Pochettino is desperate for Chelsea to sign the 25-year-old so he can fire them up the Premier League table next season, though PSG believe he would be a great replacement for Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with moves for Osimhen in the past, but it is currently Chelsea and PSG who are at the front of the queue.

Napoli have managed to tie their star attacker down to a new contract, which runs until June 2026. However, they admit that he will soon leave for one of the richest clubs in Europe, which is why a colossal €130million (£111.5m) release clause was inserted into that deal.

While Chelsea and PSG have both spent over £100m on players in the past, Blues co-owner Todd Boehly would rather find another way of signing Osimhen in order to prevent further Profit and Sustainability issues.

On Sunday, reports in Italy claimed that Chelsea have already sent a proposal to Napoli for the Nigerian, including Romelu Lukaku in a big player-plus-cash offer.

That bid was rejected by Napoli, though Chelsea remain undeterred. The West London side will soon offer Napoli both Lukaku and Armando Broja in a fresh attempt to snare Osimhen.

It remains to be seen whether that bid will convince Napoli to sell. Although, it must be noted that Lukaku and Broja are two players that are on the Italian club’s transfer shortlist.

Chelsea-linked Victor Osimhen a ‘superhuman’ talent

Pochettino, meanwhile, will be delighted to hear what Italian reporter Paolo Esposito has had to say about his potential new No 9.

After Osimhen scored a fantastic towering header in Napoli’s 4-2 win at Monza over the weekend, Esposito said (via Area Napoli): “He really flew into the sky yesterday at Monza. He is a very strong centre-forward, perhaps the best in the world, also for [his] athleticism.

“Something superhuman, which nobody on the planet possesses. I wish he would stay at Napoli until the end of his career. Dreaming is good for the health!”

Osimhen’s goal was Cristiano Ronaldo-esque, as he leaped well above the defender to head home and drag Napoli level.

Chelsea will put all their effort towards signing Osimhen before PSG. Osimhen is known to be keen on signing for PSG, though he could follow his heart and move to Stamford Bridge instead.

The former Lille ace is a huge admirer of Chelsea icon Didier Drogba. Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, meanwhile, has vowed to act as an ‘agent’ and ensure that Osimhen joins the Blues.

