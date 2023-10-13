Pochettino furious as Chelsea star is ‘contacted’ for shock Saudi transfer in January

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been lined up as a target for Steven Gerrard and his Al-Ettifaq side in the Saudi Pro League, a report has claimed.

Over the summer, players like Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and N’Golo Kante left Chelsea for clubs in Saudi Arabia. Now, it has emerged that Gallagher has at least one admirer in the region too.

According to Football Transfers, Gerrard has expressed an interest in adding Gallagher to his Al-Ettifaq squad. In fact, he has even been in contact with the England international to tell him about his plans.

However, Gerrard – who supposedly wanted to take Gallagher to Aston Villa in his previous job too – is unlikely to succeed with his attempts to lure him to the Middle East. The report confirms he wants to extend his stay at Chelsea via a new contract, despite how much he could earn in Saudi Arabia. His current deal at Stamford Bridge is up in 2025.

Furthermore, it is claimed that Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino is angered by how Gerrard has tried to unsettle Gallagher, as are other club officials. Therefore, the Blues would be unlikely to entertain the idea of doing business with Al-Ettifaq in this case.

Despite Chelsea investing in several midfielders this year, such as Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, there is still a chance for Gallagher to fight for his place. Pochettino has even handed him the captain’s armband a few times this season.

Therefore, the 23-year-old is seemingly willing to commit his future to Chelsea, whose academy he developed in before experiencing some loan spells away and then finally earning his chance in the first team.

Gallagher has played some part in all 10 of Chelsea’s matches between the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season, which has taken his all-time tally of appearances for the club above the half-century mark.

Gallagher will be glad to stay at Chelsea

Him staying at Chelsea would be a success story for their academy after they had to cash in on players like Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

Even if he had to leave the club, he might have more attractive offers than the Saudi route. This summer alone, he was of interest to other clubs in London like Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Different players have different feelings about the up-and-coming Saudi Pro League, but it appears one thing and one thing only is on Gallagher’s mind – and that is convincing everyone he can enjoy a long-term career with Chelsea.

