Pochettino grinning as Chelsea told they’ll sign £113m striker this summer, with Arsenal left behind

Chelsea have been linked with Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen for some time and they are reportedly the big favourites to sign him this summer.

Arsenal and Paris-Saint Germain are also known admirers of the Nigeria international, whose goals fired Napoli to the Serie A title last season.

Osimhen netted an incredible 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season and has continued that form this term, scoring 11 in 18 league games so far.

Chelsea are determined to bring in a top-quality striker this summer to help turn their lacklustre form around and it’s understood that Osimhen is Mauricio Pochettino’s top target.

The Napoli star was always going to command a huge transfer fee this summer, however, given he has a release clause of around £113m in his contract that must be met.

The Blues have spent huge sums on players since Todd Boehly’s takeover and it will be interesting to see if they do so again for Osimhen.

READ MORE: Leeds facing disastrous triple exit as Chelsea plot move for star player; record-breaking star tipped to leave

Chelsea leading the race for Victor Osimhen

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Osimhen is ‘ready to say goodbye to Napoli’ and the Italian club have already identified some potential replacements for the striker.

The report states that ‘everything points towards the 25-year-old joining Chelsea‘, but Napoli will demand his release clause is paid in full.

The London club may have to sell several players before sanctioning such a deal as they scramble to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

PSR has taken on increased importance this season, with both Everton and Nottingham Forest being controversially docked points for breaches.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, a number of homegrown Chelsea stars such as Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja (on loan with Fulham) could all be sold as they try to generate funds for their own business.

The Blues have endured another very disappointing season and sit in 11th place in the Premier League table.

If Osimhen could replicate the goal scoring form he’s shown with Napoli in England, he could be the man to take them back to the top of the division.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are able to match Osimhen’s £113m release clause this summer. If not, other suitors such as Arsenal and, above all, PSG, could swoop in for his signature.

DON’T MISS: Stunning claims Chelsea captain Reece James will join Real Madrid prompt huge hint from Fabrizio Romano