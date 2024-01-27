Pochettino in dreamland as Osimhen chooses Chelsea in crippling blow to Man Utd and Arsenal

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly chosen Chelsea as his next club and the Blues are willing to pay up

Chelsea are on course to finally sign a world class striker amid claims Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has chosen the Blues ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, while reports in Italy state Chelsea are fully prepared to activate his gigantic release clause.

Despite their colossal outlay of over a billion pounds on transfers in the Todd Boehly era, Chelsea still lack a reliable scorer of goals.

Nicolas Jackson has shown promise, though the 22-year-old is far from the finished article just yet. Elsewhere, Christopher Nkunku can play up front if required, though is better served in the No 10 role behind the striker.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Armando Broja this month who clearly isn’t the answer. Bids in the £35m range would be accepted.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has emerged as a key target for Chelsea next summer. The 25-year-old fired Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 last term when notching 26 league goals.

Osimhen has struggled to replicate that outstanding form this term, though is not alone in a Napoli shirt in that regard.

In any case, Osimhen signed a new contract in Naples on December 23 that inserted a release clause into his deal. The clause can be activated at any time and is understood to be worth €130m (approx. £111m).

The Manchester Evening News recently reaffirmed Man Utd have taken an interest in Osimhen. Per the Evening Standard, Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes to kick his new era off with a bang in the summer and signing a striker the calibre of Harry Kane is a priority.

Arsenal too are in the mix for Osimhen amid their own need for a reliable goalscorer. As well as Osimhen, Brentford’s Ivan Toney is also in their sights.

However, Osimhen’s future came into sharp focus last week when announcing he’s already made a decision on his next club.

Osimhen, Napoli president confirm summer exit

“I’m with Napoli, I signed a new contract. I’m enjoying my time there,” Osimhen told CBS Sports last Tuesday. “I think I’ve already made up my mind, I already know what I want to do in my career.

“Since I’ve started, I’ve been the one making my own decisions and everything is working out well for me. I already know the next step I want to take, so for now I just want to finish the season strong.”

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, later stated he was already aware Osimhen would depart Napoli at season’s end when asked about his striker’s interview.

“We knew that since last summer,” De Laurentiis told reporters after a Serie A meeting on Friday. “That’s why the contract negotiations were so drawn out and amicable… but we knew perfectly well that he would go Real Madrid, to PSG or to a English team.”

In response to Osimhen and De Laurentiis’ comments, the Mirror stated on Friday that Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal were all on ‘red alert’.’

Osimhen chooses Chelsea; Blues ready to pay up

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Osimhen has chosen Chelsea as his next club.

Taking to X, Tavolieri declared: “Chelsea FC, the chosen club for Victor Osimhen.”

Chelsea have displayed a tremendous pull for players in recent times despite their on-field struggles. Indeed, both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo only had eyes for the Blues despite competitive bids from Liverpool last summer.

If Tavolieri is correct and Osimhen has chosen the Blues, a transfer is there for the making if reports in Italy are anything to go by.

Indeed, La Gazzetta dello Sport recently stated Chelsea are fully prepared to splash the cash and activate Osimhen’s €130m release clause in the summer.

