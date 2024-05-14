Exclusive: Pochettino raging, with vital Chelsea player still ‘up for sale’ despite manager’s wishes

Chelsea stalwart Conor Gallagher remains one of Tottenham’s top summer targets and TEAMtalk sources say he is still ‘up for sale’ as things stand.

The England midfielder is vital to the Blues and has made 48 appearances across all competitions this term, scoring seven goals and making nine assists.

Ange Postecoglou has made signing a new centre-mid who can contribute in attack one of his priorities and Conor Gallagher is at the top of his shortlist.

Tottenham enquired about signing Gallagher in January but were unable to lure him away from Stamford Bridge at the time, but that could change this summer.

EXCLUSIVE: Victor Osimhen ‘waiting’ for Chelsea offer; striker’s preferred next move confirmed

Selling homegrown players is a necessity for Chelsea this summer as they aim to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The Blues’ board are ready to sanction the sale of Gallagher if they are unable to tie him down to a new contract – with the midfielder’s wage demands deemed too high by the club.

Pochettino not happy with Chelsea over Gallagher situation

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea would are hoping to receive around £50m for the 24-year-old – and Tottenham are poised to make an offer in the coming weeks.

Spurs and his other suitors believe that the Blues’ need to sell could see him landed for a cut-price fee of around £35m, however. Gallagher’s situation has left Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino fuming with the situation as he believes he is too important to let go.

The feud behind the scenes has only added to the uncertainty regarding the future of Pochettino, who could still be removed from his post ahead of next term.

The Blues’ recent upturn in form and chances of qualifying for Europe have bought the former Tottenham boss some time but he is still on thin ice.

DON’T MISS: Prem Signing of the Season XI: Surprise keeper pick; Arsenal duo get the nod; Liverpool lynchpin shines

Chelsea have already begun looking at potential replacements for Pochettino but are wary of moving too soon as some believe they did with Thomas Tuchel.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea will make a decision on Pochettino’s future by the middle of next week.

But as for Gallagher, Tottenham will certainly be the club at the front of the queue should he remain ‘up for sale’ by the time the summer window opens.

He could provide competition in the middle of the park at the North London club as Postecoglou aims to take his team into the top four next season.