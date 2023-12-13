Pochettino reeling as Fabrizio Romano delivers worst possible Victor Osimhen news to Chelsea

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered the worst possible news to Chelsea in their bid to sign prolific Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Stamford Bridge outfit took a major gamble by going into the current campaign with only fit striker in Nicolas Jackson after fellow summer signing Christopher Nkunku suffered an injury in pre-season.

Having offloaded Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nkunku’s injury – added to the fact that Armando Broja was also on the sidelines – meant Jackson was the only fit Chelsea frontman to start the campaign.

However, despite the fact Broja is now fit again and Nkunku is on his way back, that has not stopped the rumours of Chelsea still making a big-money move for Osimhen in the new year.

Those hopes look to have suffered a massive dent though following Romano’s latest tweet on X.

He claims that Napoli have reached an agreement in principle with the striker over a new contract that includes a whopping €130m and €140m release clause.

Sky Sport Italia backs up those reports by also stating Osimhen is close to signing a contract extension after a meeting between his agent Roberto Calenda and Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis on Wednesday.

De Laurentiis claimed a few days ago that he had reached an agreement to extend Osimhen’s stay at the Stadio Maradona.

The 24-year-old’s current deal runs out in June 2025 and the two parties have reached an agreement for a further season.

🚨🔵 Napoli reach an agreement in principlenwith Victor Osimhen on new contract with release clause included! It will be valid until June 2026, one more year. ↪️🇳🇬 Final value of the clause, TDB — could be around €130m as per Sky. Official announcement expected soon. pic.twitter.com/nVPhOQDwzM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2023

Osimhen is also expected to get an ‘important’ pay rise to go along with that large release clause that Napoli hope will put suitors off.

Osimhen deal close to being signed off

The two parties are now expected to meet again this week, more tan likely on Thursday, as they wrap up the finer points of Osimehn’s extension.

The Nigerian international has recently thanked De Laurentiis and Napoli for their support following the famous TikTok chaos, calling it a ‘stupid error.’

Osimhen has scored 104 club career goals in 206 games while he’s notched 66 times in 116 outings for Napoli.

If he does pen his new contract in the coming days, it’s unlikely that the transfer talk will go away – although it is likely to dissipate a little due to the larger exit clause.

Chelsea are back in action on Saturday when they host Sheffield United in the Premier League.

