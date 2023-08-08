Pochettino risks Boehly wrath by rejecting Chelsea move for world-class star, as shock MLS transfer becomes possible

Mauricio Pochettino is risking a major falling out with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly after reportedly rejecting the chance to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

On Monday, it emerged that Neymar has asked PSG if he can find a new club this summer as he wants a new challenge. The forward has also become saddened by the deterioration of his relationship with the French club’s supporters.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins heightened the rumours of a potential switch to Chelsea by stating that Blues officials have never broken contact with Neymar’s entourage.

Chelsea are one of the few clubs in Europe who have the finances to complete a massive deal for Neymar, should PSG grant him his wish and put him up for sale this summer.

However, Chelsea supporters should not too get too excited just yet about their club landing one of the best attacking talents in the world. According to the Evening Standard, Pochettino has told those above him at Chelsea that he has no interest in reuniting with Neymar, whom he previously managed at PSG.

Pochettino is excited by the strategy of going after younger players with massive potential. He does not think a move for Neymar would make sense, given the fact the Brazil star is now 31.

And despite Neymar’s incredible ability, he does not possess the hard-working nature that Pochettino wants from his new players at Chelsea.

Pochettino’s decision is likely to anger Boehly. The American has never hidden his desire to make Chelsea one of the biggest superpowers in world football. And signing a player like Neymar, who has a huge global following, would help that process.

Pochettino, Boehly in disagreement over Chelsea move

But if Boehly draws up a potential offer for Neymar, it seems Pochettino will push back on it.

While it is unlikely Neymar will be heading to Stamford Bridge this summer, the former Barcelona man does have other options.

When detailing Neymar’s contact with Chelsea, Hawkins explained how one Brazilian side may offer him the chance to go back to his home country. Although, the name of that Brazilian club has yet to emerge.

Neymar would like to re-join Barca as he has very fond memories of his time there. The only trouble is that Xavi’s side no longer have the financial power needed to re-sign him.

Instead, reports emerging from Spain state that Neymar could come up against former Barca team-mate Lionel Messi by heading to MLS.

While this would be an exciting prospect for fans in the US, it would be sad to see Neymar leave Europe now. While he might be past his prime, he still has the quality needed to decide the biggest matches when fit.

