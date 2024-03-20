Pochettino rocked as ‘big six’ Prem rivals line up brutal raid for best Chelsea player

Chelsea could lose star man Cole Palmer after just one season

Members of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ are ready to poach Chelsea ace Cole Palmer after just a single season at Stamford Bridge, and a report has detailed the player’s stance on leaving.

It’s been another dismal campaign for the Blues who are yet to see a return on their gargantuan investment in new recruits.

Barring a remarkable late-season charge, Chelsea will finish outside of the European qualification places. As such, whether Chelsea compete in Europe next season could now hinge on whether they win the FA Cup.

But with the all-conquering Manchester City drawn in the semi-finals, Chelsea will be huge underdogs at Wembley.

Among the rare bright sparks for the Blues this season has been the spectacular form of summer signing, Cole Palmer.

Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea splashed out £42.5m (including add-ons) to pluck Palmer from Man City. At the time, Palmer had racked up less than 50 first-team appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, any doubts over the fee were quickly laid to rest by the versatile and classy forward who has unquestionably been the club’s best player this term.

Factoring in a handful of contributions made while still on City’s books, Palmer’s tally for the season reads 16 goals and 12 assists in 37 matches across all competitions.

Prem rivals hovering, as Chelsea prep new deal

Palmer is contracted to Chelsea until 2030 and the Blues also hold an option for the 2030/31 campaign too.

Nonetheless, Football Insider bring news of Chelsea hoping to tie Palmer down to a new and improved deal that will include a hefty pay rise to better reflect his importance to the team.

However, from a Chelsea perspective the far more noteworthy aspect of the article is the claim the transfer vultures are beginning to circle.

FI state that clubs in the traditional ‘top six’ (Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham) are sensing an opportunity to strike in the market while the Blues’ stock is low.

Which specific clubs are monitoring Palmer’s situation wasn’t revealed, though aside from the big hitters in England, it was also claimed interest from European giants is forming.

Palmer stance on Chelsea exit made clear

Losing Palmer would be a killer blow to Pochettino and Chelsea. Thankfully for those of a Blues persuasion, there doesn’t appear to be any immediate cause for concern.

FI add Palmer is happy at Stamford Bridge despite the club’s on-field struggles this term. A key factor in Palmer leaving Man City was his quest for regular game-time which he now receives at Chelsea.

Furthermore, Chelsea are also understood to be confident Palmer will put pen to paper when the new contract is put forward.

FI concluded continued underperformance in the coming years could change Palmer’s mind about remaining loyal to Chelsea, especially if he’s unable to test himself in the Champions League.

But for the time being the prospect of losing Palmer is not one Chelsea should lose sleep over.

