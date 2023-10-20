Pochettino rocked, as Real Madrid choose Chelsea ace as ‘first signing for next season’

Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit of a Chelsea star Mauricio Pochettino will be dead set against losing, and the surprising sum they’re prepared to bid has been revealed by a report.

Los Blancos have spent the past few seasons assembling some of the most exciting talent in the midfield and attacking positions.

Brazilian wingers Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are deadly threats from out wide, while Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield is now the envy of world football.

Aside from stalwarts Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, Real can also call upon Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham. The last three were all signed since 2021.

But while signing Kylian Mbappe as a free agent next summer remains a top priority at the Bernabeu, numerous Spanish reports claim the backline is where club chiefs are now turning to.

Chelsea ace Reece James is a player regularly linked with Real Madrid. According to a stunning new update from Spain (as cited by Sport Witness), Real have pulled the trigger on ramping up their pursuit.

The report states Real has ‘already chosen its first signing for next season’. 23-year-old James is that man as Real search for a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal.

The Spaniard remains a high level performer, though now 31 and out of contract in 2025, Real want to get their ducks in a row early.

It’s suggested James could be signed in 2024 and spend a season competing with Carvajal to ease the transition. A year later in 2025, the right-back berth will then become James’ to lose.

The report acknowledges links between Real and James are not new. However, it’s then stated ‘it is now that [Real] seem to have made the determination to focus their efforts’ on signing James. In other words, they’re primed to accelerate their transfer chase.

Real only willing to bid startlingly low fee

On the subject of cost, the report rather surprisingly claims Real will ‘try to get him for a figure ranging between €35m-€40m’. That equates to just £30.5m-£35m.

That range will unquestionably be well below Chelsea’s valuation of the player. Indeed, when fit, James is regularly among Chelsea’s top performers and as a homegrown star, his importance to Chelsea is greater than to any other club.

Losing James would be a bitter pill to swallow for manager Pochettino who is in the early stages of a long-term project at Stamford Bridge. Aged 23, James will have a big part to play for several years to come.

Nonetheless, Real hope the lure of playing for the prestigious Spanish side can turn James’ head. A five-year contract will reportedly be offered when their interest is firmed up.

The report concludes Real are seemingly banking on Chelsea’s ‘delicate financial situation’ forcing them to cash in on a star or two they’d much rather keep.

Missing out on Champions League football for next season would hit Chelsea’s financial department hard. Nonetheless, you would expect Chelsea to raise funds by selling less influential players than James if they are forced into making sales.

