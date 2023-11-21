Pochettino saddled with unwanted star as two Euro giants abandon Chelsea transfer for obvious reason

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have pulled out of the running to sign a Chelsea player Mauricio Pochettino has no use for, and their reason for doing so cannot be argued with.

Among the numerous areas Chelsea have invested heavily in since Todd Boehly took charge is centre-half. Indeed, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Axel Disasi all arrived for big fees to complement the ageless Thiago Silva.

Levi Colwill has been integrated into the first team this season, though primarily at left-back for the time being.

With five superb options to choose from (injury permitting), it’s no surprise to learn manager Pochettino has no use for odd man out Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea were open to offloading the 24-year-old in the off-season. Interest from Bayern Munich and Tottenham emerged, though a move did not come to pass.

Chalobah has missed the bulk of the current campaign through injury. However, even if fit, it stands to reason his opportunities would have been limited.

Trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly claimed Chalobah will be sold in January. The reporter declared Chelsea’s decision to let Chalobah leave as “100 percent confirmed” in late-October.

A move to Germany with either Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund has been speculated.

Bayern’s interest stems from manager Thomas Tuchel who coached Chalobah during his time at Stamford Bridge. Bayern are hunting a cost-effective new centre-half in January and along with Chalobah, Tottenham’s Eric Dier is on their radar.

However, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Chalobah will not be moving to either of the Bundesliga giants.

German giants put off by injury issues

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed Chalobah’s injury issues – that are set to rule him out until at least the end of January – are the reason why.

“FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund are both out of the race for Trevoh Chalobah,” wrote Plettenberg.

“Both clubs are not planning his transfer in winter. After another muscle bundle tear, the 24-year-old will only be match-fit again at the end of January.”

Whether Chalobah has suffered a new injury or Plettenberg is referring to the hamstring problem that currently has him sidelined isn’t clear.

But what is clear is Chalobah won’t be moving to Bayern or Dortmund and a chequered injury record is the reason why.

As such, Pochettino now faces the possibility of being saddled with a player he has no use for. Of course, other interested clubs could come to the fore, though two potential destinations have now been ruled out.

