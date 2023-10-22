Pochettino sends brutal warning as £89m Chelsea star is told he ‘needs to improve’

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Mykhailo Mudryk still needs to improve after the Chelsea star managed to get on the scoresheet against Arsenal.

Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw with Arsenal over the weekend and Pochettino’s side looked like the more threatening outfit in the early stages.

However, despite going two goals up, Arsenal managed to fight their way back into the game to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.

Cole Palmer had put Chelsea ahead in the early stages after he converted from the penalty spot and Mudryk doubled Chelsea’s lead early in the second half.

Since joining Chelsea in January in a deal worth up to £89million, it’s fair to say that Mudryk hadn’t had the best of times at Stamford Bridge.

The Ukrainian winger is still considered a raw talent and it’s worth noting that he is yet to make 100 senior appearances at club level. With this being the case, Chelsea were always going to have to be patient with the 22-year-old.

Mudryk has been in and out of the starting XI under Pochettino so far as four of his eight league appearances have come from the bench. In that time he has scored two goals and has started to showcase more glimpses of talent.

However, despite hitting the back of the net against Arsenal, Pochettino still thinks that the winger needs to improve his game going forward.

Pochettino sends clear warning

The Chelsea boss wasn’t particularly pleased after the game as his side threw away a two-goal lead. Pochettino substituted Mudryk after 66 minutes as he still thinks the winger can improve.

“I think he played well but he also needs to improve. For me, he is still not at his best,” Pochettino told reporters after the game when discussing Mudryk.

“I think we needed to make a change to add a little bit more pressure with Jackson in front. In that situation, we created a few chances and the game was closer to 3-0 than 2-1.”

Despite the disappointment of dropping two points, Pochettino did also highlight some positives from his sides 2-2 draw with the Gunners.

“I think we lost two points,” Pochettino added. “We are disappointed but you can not change the analysis and the judgement of the game. We were very competitive against a very good team fighting for the Premier League last season.

“We are a young team and I think the way we competed is a lot to be proud but we’re disappointed because after 77 minutes when we conceded the first goal I think we were better.

“The game was under control and we were playing well and dominating the game. But when you concede there is a risk. Yes, we’re disappointed but we have to take positive things.”

