Pochettino stunned as Boehly puts regular Chelsea starter up for sale at £50m

Chelsea are risking the wrath of Mauricio Pochettino after a report claimed a regular starter he fully trusts has been put up for sale.

It’s been another wildly underwhelming season at Stamford Bridge, with results on the field yet to match the club’s ambition off it.

The Blues once again spent heavily in the summer window, landing the likes of Axel Disasi, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson for big fees.

Palmer in particular has impressed, while no blame can be attached to Lavia and Nkunku who have been sidelined through injury thus far.

However, the rest of Chelsea’s recruits have by and large disappointed and Chelsea already sit 12 points off fourth spot.

The Evening Standard recently claimed Chelsea fully intend to open the chequebook once again next month. But to ensure they can pay the type of fees required to sign high calibre stars, a handful of player exits will be required to bolster the kitty.

The Standard listed Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr and Ian Maatsen among those who Chelsea will listen to offers for.

Elsewhere, Marc Cucurella and Armando Broja have been named as being on the chopping block.

But according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are playing a dangerous game with Pochettino after also erecting the for sale sign next to Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea seek £50m for Gallagher; Pochettino doesn’t want to sell

The all-action midfielder, 23, has started all bar one of Chelsea’s league fixtures this term. The only match he missed was due to suspension.

Gallagher has even captained the side on eight separate occasions this term. Clearly, he’s a player Pochettino trusts and the Argentine’s own comments on the midfielder are proof of that.

When recently asked if Gallagher should be handed a contract extension (his deal expires in the summer of 2025), Pochettino said (as quoted by the Daily Express): “It is a decision between the player and the club, to be or not to be.

“He is in the starting XI nearly every game and one of the captains. For me, he is the type of player that the club need to have.

“He is important because of his Chelsea values. He came from the academy, he loves the club and he is very committed.

“You can see that on the pitch — he runs, he plays, he fights. He does everything to win. He is a really important player that the coaching staff want to have on the team.”

But per Jacobs, Chelsea have gone against Pochettino’s wishes and transfer listed Gallagher.

Jacobs stated ‘Gallagher IS up for sale’ ahead of the winter window and the Blues have placed a hefty £50m valuation on his head.

Chelsea were understood to be open to cashing in on Gallagher last summer. Interest came from Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton, though a move obviously did not come to pass.

Yet despite his encouraging displays this season, Chelsea’s stance appears unchanged – Gallagher can leave if a suitable offer is lodged.

EXCLUSIVE: Jobe Bellingham: Real Madrid plans to sign Sunderland star threatened as London giants get in on the act