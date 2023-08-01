Pochettino triumphs as Chelsea sign up star on mega deal to leave Liverpool, Brighton disappointed

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has scored a minor victory after convincing in-demand defender Levi Colwill to commit to a massive new contract at the club, beating off the interest of Liverpool and Brighton in the process.

The England Under-21 defender has seen his stock rise dramatically in recent times after starring during a season’s loan with Brighton. That form ensured the Seagulls were hoping to tie the 20-year-old to a permanent move to the Amex.

Indeed, Roberto De Zerbi’s side saw two offers – the second one topping a club-record £40m – turned down by Chelsea, who were desperate to keep their talented prospect.

And so keen were Brighton to land the player, they were hoping to use Chelsea target Moises Caicedo as a bargaining chip in a potential swap deal.

However, with the defender also excelling for England U21s over the summer as Lee Carsley’s men won the European Championships, Brighton were far from the only team keen on his services.

Indeed, Colwill also found himself the subject of plenty of attention from Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s focus this summer has been on strengthening his midfield with a number of players departing.

However, he also wants to bolster his central defensive options too, with Colwill strongly featuring on his list of targets.

Pochettino, though, has always been adamant in his desire to keep the player. And while he has needed some convincing on the role he will play for the Blues this season, Pochettino has now triumphed in convincing Colwill to stay.

And according to the Daily Mail, Colwill has agreed a new six-year deal at Stamford Bridge which will tie him to the club until 2029 at least.

READ MORE: Chelsea tempted into exciting striker signing as two top sources confirm Lukaku trade is being discussed

Colwill in the money after agreeing massive new Chelsea contract

His current arrangement in SW6 is due to expire in summer 2025.

And while a long-term deal was never a big issue for the player, a guarantee over his first-team prospects most certainly was.

However, Pochettino has now managed to convince the player of his importance to Chelsea and the role he will play in the immediate future.

With his fellow left-sided centre-half competition Benoit Badiashile sidelined by a serious hamstring injury, Colwill will get the chance to firmly establish himself in Pochettino’s plans.

And, as a reward for that commitment, Colwill will pocket a reported £100,000 a week in that time.

Making clear his wish to keep Colwill, Pochettino has explained his plans for the defender.

“We don’t need to show nothing and make a statement about us. He is our player and he is going to be with us,” Pochettino said last week.

“I am happy with him, his performance was good. Better than what I expect because it is one of the first games he has. I think he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England.

“It is clear his situation, and there is nothing to say. He is our player and we are happy with him and he is going to be part of our team.”

Chelsea remain keen to bring in a new central defensive option this summer with Axel Disasi among those targeted. However, he is seen by Pochettino as a potential replacement for Wesley Fofana, who has suffered a serious knee injury.

The evergreen Thiago Silva remains a consistent for Chelsea, though another option in Trevoh Chalobah is likely to leave amid claims he is a target for West Ham.

READ MORE: Giant Premier League keeper ‘agrees’ to join Chelsea in clear challenge to Kepa starting spot