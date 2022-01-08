Chelsea have been told how much it will cost to sign a Barcelona star this month, according to a report.

The Spanish club need to trim their squad so they can register new signing Ferran Torres. That cannot be done at the moment as it will put Barcelona over their wage cap.

Xavi’s side have already acted by sending Philippe Coutinho on loan to Aston Villa. The move sees 29-year-old Coutinho reunite with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.

Xavi is confident more departures will occur, allowing Torres to play once he recovers from coronavirus.

The former midfielder said at Friday’s press conference: “Ferran still cannot be registered following his move from Manchester City.

“Today [Torres] has tested positive again. Regardless of whether we can register him or not, in principle he will not play [against Granada].

“[Director] Mateu Alemany is working 24 hours a day so that Ferran can play when he tests negative for coronavirus. I am optimistic, I trust in the club management.”

Barca could sell to the Premier League as Chelsea are hoping to sign American star Sergino Dest.

Digne rules out Newcastle and favours Chelsea’s European football Lucas Digne wants European football as he rules out Newcastle move and favours Chelsea over West Ham

A recent report from Sport Witness, citing Spanish outlet Sport, claims he is their number one target at right-back.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are apparently ready to go ‘all out’ for the 21-year-old.

Barca’s demands have now been set, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via football.london). The Blaugrana will accept bids worth €40m (£33.4m) during the January transfer window.

And Dest could excel at Stamford Bridge if Chelsea meet his price tag. He is already familiar with forward Christian Pulisic, given their time in the USA national team. He also played alongside Hakim Ziyech at Ajax.

A look at the managers who have bowed out after FA Cup defeats

Chelsea man speaks out amid contract debacle

Meanwhile, Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has been speaking about his future at the club.

The Spaniard’s contract expires in June. Chelsea have begun renewal negotiations but are yet to finalise an agreement.

During an interview with the Champions League holders, Azpilicueta kept his cards close to his chest. However, he did reveal his ambitions.

“As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game,” the defender said.

“They are very tough games, and I am enjoying the moment. Eventually the moment will come. But I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

“I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months. And hopefully we can have a very good season.”

READ MORE: ‘In talks’ – Tuchel updates Chelsea transfer plans; tells squad man to take chance