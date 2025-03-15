Chelsea have reportedly agreed a second raid in just 24 hours on Sporting Lisbon with midfielder Dario Essugo set to follow wingback Geovany Quenda to Stamford Bridge – and it’s emerged how much the Blues will pay, together with the huge contract being put on the table.

The Blues have shown themselves to be no-nonsense operators when it comes to transfer negotiations and, when they set their sights on a target, they, by-and-large, do get their man. That policy – albeit sometimes a little trigger-happy – has seen Chelsea splashing out an astonishing £1.1bn (€1.3bn, $1.42bn) on new players since Todd Boehly and his BlueCo partners took charge at the club three summers ago.

Nonetheless, Enzo Maresca’s squad still has some very obvious shortfalls and another big summer is expected at Stamford Bridge. And starting as they mean to go on, it was revealed on Friday morning that the Blues had won the race to sign Manchester United target Quenda, with the wingback set to arrive in summer 2026 after what Fabrizio Romano described as a ‘secret blitz’ by the Blues.

Now reports from Portugal have revealed Chelsea are not done yet, and another sizeable raid on Sporting has also now been agreed in the form of star midfield talent Essugo.

According to CNN Portugal, a fee of around £18.5m (€22m, $23.9m) has been agreed for the 20-year-old central midfielder, who will sign a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Just like Quenda, Essugo has shown huge promise with the Primeira Liga giants from a young age and has made 23 appearances so far in their senior side.

And the player, who recently turned 20, boasts the record of being Sporting’s youngest ever to feature in the Champions League when, in December 2017, he beat the record previously held by Luis Figo when featuring at the tender age of just 16 years and 268 days.

Essugo is currently on a season’s loan with LaLiga strugglers Las Palmas, making 17 La Liga appearances this term.

However, he has caught the eye with his energy and tempo in the engine room and with Chelsea, if the reports are proved accurate, quickly recognising that by pouncing to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea collecting some of the game’s best young talents

Confirmation of the agreement to move to Chelsea is yet to be confirmed by either club, but a second source – Romano – has revealed the Blues’ interest in Essugo.

Romano said on X: “Chelsea keep working on deal to sign Dario Essugo from Sporting for the future. Talented midfielder is on BlueCo radar since January and relationship with Sporting remains excellent after Quenda deal.”

If the deal does go through, then it will take the Blues’ financial commitment to the Portuguese giants into the £59m mark when coupled with the £41m arrangement for Quenda.

The Blues, while showing their intentions to strengthen their first-team squad in the here and now, have also shown their efforts to snap up some of the game’s elite upcoming talents.

In addition to Quenda and now Essugo, Chelsea also signed Saint-Etienne midfielder Mathis Amougou in January. The 19-year-old recently debuted off the Chelsea bench during a 4-0 win over Southampton.

The Blues have also raided South America for some of their top young talents, with both Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez due to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Neither Chelsea nor Sporting have yet to confirm either deal. Speaking to the media on Friday, Sporting coach Rui Borges did his best to dodge questions that Quenda to Chelsea was a done deal.

“His growth has been rapid at Sporting, it’s natural that people talk about him to big clubs,” Borges said.

“He’s a kid who will have to learn to live with that. The deal that’s being talked about today, I can’t go into that until the club talks about it, because I don’t know.”

Chelsea transfer latest: Mainoo hopes rising; Real Madrid chase Enzo

Meanwhile, another young midfielder could also be heading to Stamford Bridge in the form of Kobbie Mainoo.

Per a report this week, the Manchester United star’s hopes of negotiating a bumper new deal at Old Trafford have been hit by a huge blow after Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘declared war’ on handing out any big new contracts at the club. Per the report, Ratcliffe’s stance looks set to drive the teenager into the arms of Chelsea ahead of the summer window.

Chelsea are also being linked with a move for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, who is reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League. The Serie A side, though, will demand a hefty fee for the former Fulham man.

That comes amid claims that a planned move for Jadon Sancho is now set to be aborted – but the Blues will have to pay Man Utd a financial penalty by backing out the deal.

Elsewhere, sources have confirmed Real Madrid do have a concrete interest in signing Enzo Fernandes, with the Blues’ stance on the Argentine’s sale and a potential swap deal also coming to light.

PROFILE: Who is Dario Essugo?

➡️ Born in the Odivelas region of Lisbon in 2005, Dario Cassia Luis Essugo turned 20 on March 14 and stands at 5ft 10

➡️ He joined Sporting’s academy at the age of nine, signing his first professional deal in March 2021.

➡️ Essugo is the youngest-ever player in Sporting history, coming on as a late substitute for Joao Mario in a 1–0 win against Vitoria de Guimaraes when aged just 16 years and 6 days

➡️ On 7 December 2021, Essugo became Portugal’s youngest player to debut in the Champions League when he took the field in the second half of the 4–2 away loss to Ajax aged 16 years and 268 days

➡️ The following March, he broke another record, this time surpassing Luis Figo as the youngest starter at 16 years, 11 months and 17 days in a 2–0 home victory over FC Arouca.

➡️ On 31 January 2024, Essugo was loaned to fellow top-division side G.D. Chaves, where he played til the end of the season, though his time there ended on a sour note as the side were relegated.

➡️ This season, Essugo was loaned to UD Las Palmas, initially with their reserves, but soon promoted to their first team, where he has made 23 appearances.

➡️ On 24 January 2025, Essugo was sent off against Osasuna for two yellow cards, but after ironically applauding referee Jesus Gil Manzano as he left the pitch, his ban was extended to three games.