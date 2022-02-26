Despite having been out of the side for nearly two months, the predicted Chelsea team for the Carabao Cup final could see Reece James feature.

Chelsea have been on a fantastic run of form of late. Indeed, Thomas Tuchel’s side have won each of their last six games in all competitions.

The Blues won the Club World Cup earlier this month. They beat Al Hilal 1-0 in the semi-final, and a late Kai Havertz penalty in extra time saw them defeat Palmeiras in the final.

They could well take home another trophy this weekend when they contest the Carabao Cup final with Liverpool.

Tuchel could spring some surprises in his selection, something he hinted at during his pre-match press conference.

“First of all I will not tell you [who will start in net],” said Tuchel. “I will take the decision late. Kepa played in the Club World Cup semi-final and brought us to the final but then we took the decision to go with Edou [Mendy] for the final, who was back from the African Cup of Nations.

The manager also intimated the possibility of a return from injury for Reece James. That’s despite the wing-back not playing in blue since December 29.

“He looked brilliant in the last two training sessions. Let’s wait another session and let’s see if I’m crazy enough to put him on the pitch,” said Tuchel.

Last time out – Chelsea 2-0 Lille

Mendy played in goal, with Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger the three centre-backs in front.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso played as the wing-backs either side of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in central midfield.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic – who scored the second against the French champions – were the wide men.

Kai Havertz played through the middle, and scored in the opening 10 minutes.

Predicted Chelsea team against Liverpool

Mendy is likely to retain his place in goal with his immediate reinstatement for the Club World Cup final a key indicator. The centre-backs could remain as Christensen, Silva and Rudiger.

Azpilicueta will likely play on the right – though James could have an impact from the bench – and Alonso will play on the left.

The midfield pair could be Kante and Jorginho – the Italian played in both legs of the semi-final.

The front three could see Mason Mount return, with Ziyech the other forward flanking Havertz.

That would make it back-to-back benchings for club-record signing Romelu Lukaku, though his poor form at present does not warrant a start.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

