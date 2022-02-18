Predicted Chelsea team for trip to Crystal Palace: Mount issues to force Tuchel’s hand

Despite a solid run of form, the predicted Chelsea team to face Crystal Palace will see Thomas Tuchel forced into several changes.

The Blues were recently crowned Club World Cup champions, defeating Palmeiras 2-1 in Abu Dhabi. That victory was Chelsea’s fourth-straight win in all competitions.

Tuchel’s side defeated Al Hilal 1-0 to progress to the Club World Cup final. They also prevailed 2-0 against Tottenham in their last Premier League victory before venturing off to the middle east.

Despite the good run, Tuchel detailed some injuries in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Regarding Mason Mount – who is sidelined with an ankle ligament injury – Tuchel said: “We will push for the League Cup final (On Sunday February 27). We will push. He has injured ligaments.

“[Ruben Loftus-Cheek] had an issue with his Achilles. Not a big injury but painful.

“It held him back from not being on the pitch. Since we’ve come back, he’s been very strong and feels free. He is available for the game tomorrow.

Last time out – Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras

Chelsea fielded a strong side in the Club World Cup final. Regular goalkeeper Edouard Mendy played in goal, with Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the defence.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was utilised in a fairly unfamiliar left wing-back role.

Chelsea open Mason Mount contract talks Chelsea will open contact talks with Mason Mount according to Fabrizio Romano

The quality players in behind the striker were Mount and Kai Havertz – who scored the decisive goal from the spot deep into extra time.

Hit-and-miss forward Romelu Lukaku started at striker, with Tuchel recently admitting his surprise at the Belgian’s slow start at Stamford Bridge.

Who is the best: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland?

Predicted Chelsea team against Crystal Palace

Mendy is certain to remain as the goalkeeper, with the central-defensive trio of Christensen, Silva and Rudiger also expected to play.

N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic could play in the midfield, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso the wide men.

Mount’s injury means Hakim Ziyech could return to the side, alongside Havertz in the dual No 10 role.

Lukaku is expected to retain his spot at the tip of the attack.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Lukaku