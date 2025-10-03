£89m duo IN – Predicted Chelsea lineup vs Liverpool as Enzo Maresca plots four changes

Enzo Maresca is reportedly considering four changes to his starting eleven as Chelsea look to make a statement in the Premier League by beating reigning champions Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge after losing 3-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last time out in the league and beating Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League in midweek. Liverpool are looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

Pressure was starting to mount on Maresca after Chelsea failed to win in their last three league games, but the victory over Jose Mourinho’s side alleviated that somewhat.

Liverpool are more vulnerable than last season and Chelsea could capitalise to show they mean business this season, while also proving Maresca is the perfect coach for the job.

However, the Blues will have to cut out the costly mistakes and poor discipline. Both Robert Sanchez and Trevoh Chalobah have been dismissed in recent league games, while Joao Pedro saw red late on against Benfica.

Chelsea will be without Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Andrey Santos and Dario Essugo due to injury.

At his pre-match press conference, Maresca confirmed that talisman Palmer will remain out as he nurses a groin injury. The club will hold an injury meeting this week, with Palmer aiming to return when Chelsea play Nottingham Forest after the international break.

According to football.london, Maresca could make four changes to the side which beat Benfica last time out.

There will need to be a change at centre-back as Chalobah will serve a one-match suspension after his red card against Brighton last weekend.

As Benoit Badiashile performed well against Benfica, he could keep his spot, with Josh Acheampong coming in as his centre-half partner.

Summer signing Jorrel Hato is available but he is a left-sided centre-back, just like Badiashile.

DON’T MISS 🔵 Cole Palmer ‘100%’ has to leave Chelsea as ex-Blues star makes Lamine Yamal comparison

Garnacho and Gusto out, Estevao and James in?

Captain Reece James could come in for Malo Gusto at right-back.

Alejandro Garnacho played an important role in Richard Rios’ own goal on Tuesday, which proved to be the winner, but he is still working his way back to full fitness and is unlikely to start two games in one week.

Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian, who joined Chelsea from Palmeiras for £29million, is poised to replace Garnacho out wide. Estevao and fellow winger Pedro Neto are both versatile and could cause Liverpool’s full-backs problems on either side.

£60m striker signing Pedro may have been sent off against Benfica, but he is still eligible to play in the league this weekend. Pedro could replace Tyrique George and lead the line in Delap’s absence.

Predicted Chelsea lineup: Sanchez; James, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; Joao Pedro.

Chelsea news: Mexican target; Maresca concerns

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea are among numerous big clubs scouting Mexico’s latest wonderkid.

The Chelsea board have been questioned over allowing a double ‘downgrade’ to happen in the summer.

Maresca has privately made a worrying prediction about his team, too.