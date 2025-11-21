Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has provided the latest on his squad as they prepare to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The focus was mainly on Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer, and whether he would be fit enough to return this weekend. The playmaker has not featured since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on September 20 due to a groin issue.

While Palmer is making progress on that front, Maresca revealed in his pre-match press conference that the 23-year-old has picked up a new, less serious injury.

Burnley vs Chelsea: The match-up

Chelsea sit third in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Arsenal

Burnley are in 17th, out of the relegation zone by goal difference only

Chelsea have won eight of their last 11 games against Burnley

Chelsea’s last visit to Turf Moor ended in a 4-1 league win in October 2023

“Cole Palmer is probably not available for tomorrow,” the Italian coach said. “Unfortunately, he had an accident at home with his toe. But it’s nothing important.

“For sure, he is not back next week. We don’t know if it’s fractured. The only thing we know is he is not available for this week and next week.”

Maresca continued: “The last time I saw him was yesterday morning, and he was without socks, without flip-flops, without nothing. I don’t know how he is today.

“It was in the changing room. He wasn’t limping, he seemed OK, but it’s his small toe, so it can be painful.

“He was very close. He was back with us almost with the groin, which is very good news, but he has this small problem.”

BBC Sport report that Palmer has fractured a toe by stubbing it on a door. He was poised to return to full first-team training, but this has been delayed by at least a week.

Palmer out but Fernandez, Neto pass test

While Maresca will have to deal without Palmer, there is good news regarding other important stars such as Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto.

“Moi (Caicedo) came back last night, I will see him soon,” Maresca said. “He is good. Benoit (Badiashile) can be available for tomorrow.

“Enzo and Pedro used the break to recover their energy and their injuries. They are both available for tomorrow.”

Fernandez ruled himself out of international duty with Argentina after picking up a knee injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Neto, meanwhile, pulled out of the Portugal squad after suffering a groin injury in the Wolves clash.

When asked about rising star Estevao, Maresca added: “He is back from international team where he scored two goals. He is very happy, and we are very happy with him.”

Maresca was also quizzed about Axel Disasi, who has been dropped from the first-team squad and is training with the reserves.

“I said many times that Axel and Raheem (Sterling) are Chelsea players,” the 45-year-old replied.

“Axel is helping the second team, he’s helping the younger players. During the international break we had just five, six players here, so we needed some second team players. And Axel was part of some session with second team players, but I think it was just one session with us.”

With regards to long-term injuries, Maresca remains without Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo, in addition to Palmer.

