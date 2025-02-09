Chelsea are considering a move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz this summer and three other European giants are interested in him too, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has played a major role in the Reds’ success under Arne Slot this season as the Merseyside club fight for trophies on four fronts.

Diaz has notched eight goals and two assists in 22 Premier League appearances so far. He is Liverpool’s joint-second top scorer in the PL this term, alongside Cody Gakpo and behind Mo Salah.

However, according to Colombian outlet Antena 2, a number of clubs are plotting a summer move for Diaz and Chelsea are among them, while Man City have also shown interest previously.

The report claims it has been ‘confirmed’ that Man City looked at signing Diaz back when he was a youngster playing for Barranquilla, before a deal ‘fell through’ with his agent.

Now, Diaz is said to be ‘one of the aces up the sleeve of the Chelsea management’ as Enzo Maresca looks to add depth to his winger options, with a ‘competitive offer’ prepared for the Liverpool star.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris-Saint Germain are also keeping tabs on Diaz’s situation in the hopes that he could become available in the summer.

Chelsea want to sign another new winger this summer

Diaz has been linked with moves away from Liverpool for the past couple transfer windows and there is no doubt that Barcelona are admirers of his.

Liverpool, in response, have been attempting to tie Diaz down to a contract extension. His current deal expires in 2027, so they are in no panic to agree terms soon, but want it tied up before the summer.

As with the situations of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, the Reds are not concerned that Diaz will try and pursue a move away from Anfield.

Diaz is happy with the Merseysiders and will wait until contract negotiations to conclude with them before considering a move away.

As for Chelsea, it is true that they are looking at signing a new winger in the summer, per TEAMtalk sources, but are targeting younger profiles than Diaz.

As reported throughout January, the Blues considered 20-year-old Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho a concrete option, but ultimately decided against making a concrete bid.

Garnacho remains on the shortlist for the summer, while they’ve also looked at others such as Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams, who’s another young player (22) with high potential.

Meanwhile, a report on Saturday claimed that Chelsea are interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, while three other Premier League clubs are also keen on the Irish international.

Maresca reportedly wants to bring in a new shot-stopper to compete with Robert Sanchez, whose form has been inconsistent this season, even if they already have several other keepers in their squad.

It’s claimed that Chelsea, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Celtic are all interested in Kelleher, and there is a good chance he could be available in the summer once Giorgi Mamardashvili joins up with Liverpool.

In other news, Liverpool have been linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and the LaLiga giants are ready to sell the Dutchman in the summer.

Per a source cited as being close to the negotiations, Deco has already given Liverpool the green light to recruit the midfielder this summer and will not stand in his way from moving to Anfield if their asking price – believed to be €40m (£33.3m, $41.3m) – is met.

